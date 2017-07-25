 
News By Tag
* Thailand Jewellery Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Thailand Imitation Jewellery Market Research, Thailand Precious Stones Market - Ken Research

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Thailand Jewellery Market

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Gurgaon - Haryana - India

GURGAON, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Thailand's gem and jewelry industry tops the global charts in terms of possessing markets with the greatest potential in the world as the kingdom is gifted with expert craftsmen (which is usually a priority in this market) along with locally sourced precious gemstone resources such as sapphires, rubies etc. Apart from these polished and colored stones, the country has expanded into a flourishing trade in finished gold and silver jewellery, unwrought or semi-manufactured gold and diamonds, pearls and semi-precious stones, synthetic stones and scrap of precious metals as well.

These key factors such as excellent quality artisanship, sizable population of skilled workers and easy availability of natural resources give the industry a positive edge to rise and develop.

The jewellery market in Thailand cannot compete neck to neck with powerhouses like India or China in terms of the huge number of goods produced or exported, so it competes on the grounds of quality of the products and services and Thailand jewellery industry has built a name for itself globally for high quality labour in colored stones quality improvement, casting, moulding, gem setting (especially the pieces with intricate details).

According to the report titled "Luxury Jewellery in Thailand", the luxury jewellery market in Thailand has recorded a high growth rate, with a record high sales value. This positive temperament of consumers for the luxury jewellery industry can be attributed to the overall improvement in Thailand's economy and the efforts that the brands in the existing market-sphere have put in. This market growth in luxury jewellery has especially been supported by the luxury fine jewellery where brands have hosted exhibitions and showcases, strengthening awareness about brands and thus managed to drive consumer demand by piquing their interests.

This report covers the categories of the luxury fine jewellery and luxury costume jewellery to provide a gainful insight into the luxury jewellery market by analyzing the shape and size of the market, enabling identification of the sectors that are driving the growth and a peek into the competitive landscape of the Thai luxury jewellery market with a focus on the leading companies and brands operating in the market along with their market shares and data of distribution.

By the end of 2015, the market was driven by declining gold prices resulting in increased number of Thai citizens spending to purchase gold jewellery for gifts, investment purposes and for self-consumption and while prices have been observed to pick up in 2016, they have still been on a downward trend. The competitive landscape in Thai luxury jewellery market is very fragmented due to a large number of independent jewellery shops and the sale of unbranded jewellery.

Fine jewellery is expected to remain the major purchase for events and various celebrations. Changing fashion trends in Thailand and exposure to global fashion trends are expected to fuel the increase in purchase of costume jewellery.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Market Research Report

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Industry Analysis

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Market Size

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Market Trends

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Retail Market

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Production Output

Thailand Imitation Jewellery Market Report

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Market Future Outlook

Thailand Luxury Jewellery Market Competition

Thailand Precious Jewellery Market Research

Thailand Precious Jewellery Market Competition

Asia Pacific Precious Jewellery Market

Thailand Imitation Jewellery Market Research

Thailand Precious Stones Market

Thailand Gold Ornaments Market

For further reading click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/...

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204
End
Source:Ken Research.com
Email:***@kenresearch.com
Posted By:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Phone:01244230204
Tags:Thailand Jewellery Market
Industry:Consumer
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share