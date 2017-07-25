News By Tag
* Antiques
* Events
* London
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrick Sandberg Antiques at The Prestigious LAPADA FAIR
The prestigious event takes place in the historical Berkeley Square in London and will be displaying some of the finest antiques and arts from around the world.
For the benefit of new collectors, LAPADA is the Association of Art and Antique Dealers, it began in 1974 and is one of the largest associations of its type in the UK. To become a member, dealers must follow a strict code of practice which includes several years' experience in the antiques industry, a comprehensive knowledge of the pieces and high-quality stock. If a dealer is a member of LAPADA, the public should be able to confidently purchase from them, knowing that the guidelines and practises are adhered to and the pieces sold and their descriptions are genuine.
Every dealer at the LAPADA Art and Antiques Fair is a member of the association and every item brought to the event will have been checked by some of the 70-member specialist, these professionals ensure each piece is genuine by certifying the age, condition, description and authenticity of the pieces.
Over 20,000 visitors from all over the world are expected to attend as private collectors, interior designers and antique enthusiasts flock to the fair, in search of their potential prized possession. Pieces range in price, from £500 to half a million pounds.
There will be over 100 exhibitors showcasing some of the finest examples of antique furniture (http://www.antiquefurniture.net/
The fair offers an incredible opportunity and an unmissable event in the antique world's calendar. It provides the chance to buy some of the most sought-after antiques and arts in the world.
The fair is held in the fitting location of the 18th century Berkeley Square, in the West End of London. With the diverse bustle of London surrounding and an incredible range of antique and art in the historical heart of the vibrant city.
While overlooking Berkeley Square, visitors can enjoy exceptional wine and incredible food while dining in the Brasserie and Café. The famous Berkeley Square gin will also be flowing.
Tickets are available from the LAPADA LONDON website.
Contact
Patrick Sandberg Antiques
***@antiquefurniture.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse