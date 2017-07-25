News By Tag
Small gifts to employees boost motivation and morale
And a lot of companies are taking note of this. Gifts are now given at various events and occasions to employees to recognize their contribution. Companies frequently give out gifts on Birthdays and Anniversaries.
David Tong, a senior consultant at Mercer, says: "Small gifts have a powerful psychological effect. This effect can be disproportionate to their value when they are viewed by the recipient as recognition of a job well done or a special effort made. Sometimes employees are happy with a word of thanks and do not feel a small gift is necessary. However, the act of giving is a strong, almost ceremonial way to provide recognition to employees."
However it is important to choose a gift that fits the budget and is something that appeals to everybody. This is the reason chocolates are becoming very popular as corporate gifts for employees. There are a wide range of options available and chocolates are something that everybody likes having. Choosing a gift of high value also has tax implications that the company needs to take care of. Another reason why a small box of chocolates is a great corporate gift idea.
Hewitt Associates' Martha How says: "For plans such as this, the value needs to be relatively small to avoid running into tax issues. Things that people value but are not excessive. Wine, chocolates, leisure tickets and dinners out generally work well."
