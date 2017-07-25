 
Small gifts to employees boost motivation and morale

And a lot of companies are taking note of this. Gifts are now given at various events and occasions to employees to recognize their contribution. Companies frequently give out gifts on Birthdays and Anniversaries.
 
 
DELHI, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Traditionally it has been assumed that expensive pension schemes or medical insurance and other benefits motivate employees. However research shows that these benefits somehow recede to the background in the employees' minds. Instead a small gift to reward a job well done boosts motivation more.

David Tong, a senior consultant at Mercer, says: "Small gifts have a powerful psychological effect. This effect can be disproportionate to their value when they are viewed by the recipient as recognition of a job well done or a special effort made. Sometimes employees are happy with a word of thanks and do not feel a small gift is necessary. However, the act of giving is a strong, almost ceremonial way to provide recognition to employees."

And a lot of companies are taking note of this. Gifts are now given at various events and occasions to employees to recognize their contribution. Companies frequently give out gifts on Birthdays and Anniversaries. Gifts for employees (https://www.chococraft.in/pages/corporate-gifts) are also given on various festive occasions like Diwali, Christmas and New Year. Most companies also welcome new joiners with a gift.

However it is important to choose a gift that fits the budget and is something that appeals to everybody. This is the reason chocolates are becoming very popular as corporate gifts for employees. There are a wide range of options available and chocolates are something that everybody likes having. Choosing a gift of high value also has tax implications that the company needs to take care of. Another reason why a small box of chocolates is a great corporate gift idea.

Hewitt Associates' Martha How says: "For plans such as this, the value needs to be relatively small to avoid running into tax issues. Things that people value but are not excessive. Wine, chocolates, leisure tickets and dinners out generally work well."

ChocoCraft (https://www.chococraft.in/), a firm specializing in chocolate gifts has launched a new range of chocolates – printed chocolates. These chocolates can have the company logo or brand printed on them with edible ink and make for very innovative corporate gifts.

Contact
Chococraft Creations Pvt Ltd
Vijay Dhawan
***@chococraft.in
End
Source:Chococraft Creations Pvt Ltd
Email:***@chococraft.in Email Verified
