MSys Technologies to attend Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara

Industry News





MSys Technologies to attend Flash Memory Summit
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- MSys Technologies is slated to attend the Flash Memory Summit at Santa Clara, scheduled from the 8th to the 10th of August, 2017.

Flash memory Summit is among the top few storage events that is eagerly awaited by technologists and engineers who are in the thick of the traditional storage business. Flash memory, an integral part of storage, is pertinent across all consumer and enterprise markets. This event which is themed around 'NVMe as the next Big Disruptor', deals with latest evolution in design and technologies in Flash memory, and is a great place for networking among like-minded individuals. The medley of forums, keynotes, seminars, etc. are the key attractions, besides networking; and one can witness some of the biggest names in the industry sponsor these events.

As MSys is a leading product engineering company, that routinely undertakes development, design, testing, and product sustenance projects for flash technologies and leading SSD manufacturers, attending this Summit is not a chance to be missed. Anand Jain, VP Solutions Engineering at MSys, will be attending the Summit.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies delivers solutions in Datacenter domains such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, UX/UI engineering, and FinTech. MSys' gamut of service offerings spans across Product Engineering, DevOps, Maintenance and Support, Predictive Analytics and Test Automation. MSys is based out of Chennai, India, and Alpharetta in Georgia, USA. The company also maintains offices in Vietnam, and in the Indian IT cities of Bangalore and Pune.

www.msystechnologies.com

