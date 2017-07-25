London Loft Conversion Services by Tailored Lofts

London loft conversion: Tailored Lofts offers all types of loft conversions and extensions in London; Call 0800 612 5384 for a free quote!

--Tailored Lofts is a foremost construction company in London with special expertise in loft conversions and house extensions. They offer quick turnaround services to clients in Walthamstow, Chingford, Highams Park, Wanstead, Leytonstone, South Woodford, Woodford Green, Chigwell, Leyton, Loughton and Buckhurst Hill. Tailored Lofts ensures that every work is done according to specification and prides itself in innovative designs and high quality craftsmanship.As a professional loft conversion service provider for homeowners in London, Tailored Lofts has the experience, knowledge and expertise to convert typically ignored or abandoned roof spaces into creative and trendy functional areas that not only enhances the value of your home but also adds to its overall appearance at an affordable cost. The team has the experience of working on all types of loft conversions and extensions, with an exceptional capability of finishing lofts in line with your property's present style and structure.Regardless of the shape or dimension of your attic space, Tailored Lofts will first pay attention to your requirements, then carefully consider the possibilities of your unused or dark loft, and finally provide quality and feasible suggestions to convert it into a great space - be it a master bedroom, a hobby space, a kids' play area, a modern bathroom or even an office room. Moreover, they cater to your every single loft conversion need from start to finish; using their long term experience in the industry. The company believes that communication is the key to completing a successful project. Dedicated project managers keep the clients informed at every step of the way.Tailored Lofts, with accreditation from the, implements loft conversion methodologies in compliance with building regulations. Loft conversions that they mostly engage in cover Velux Conversion, Pitched Dormer Conversion, Mansard Conversion, L-Shaped Conversion, Hip to Gable Conversion and Flat Roof Dormer Conversion.For more details about the London loft conversion and house extension services provided by Tailored Lofts, you can get in touch with the company onor