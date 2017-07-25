News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Urology Devices Market to Cross USD 33.9 Bn by 2023
The world's urology devices market is predicted to increase at a single-digit CAGR and exceed USD 33.9 billion in value terms by 2023, expects IQ4I in its new report recently added at MarketPubishers.com.
Meantime, such factors as lack of skilled professionals, soaring prices of urology devices and some patient safety risks (like infection or other complications while using urology devices) could considerably hamper further growth in the global urology devices market.
Today, the urology devices market is highly competitive. Some of the dominant market players comprise Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Nipro Corporation, Coloplast, amid others.
At present, the dialysis sector holds the largest chunk of the worldwide urology devices market. However, the incontinence care devices sector is poised to enjoy the highest growth rates through 2023.
On the basis of applications, kidney disease grabs the major share of the overall market, whilst urinary incontinence is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR in the years ahead.
The largest regional market for urology devices is Europe. It is followed by APAC, which is the most rapidly evolving regional market for urology devices worldwide.
The new topical report "Urology Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2023 (https://marketpublishers.com/
About the company:
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd. gives access to an extensive collection of topical research reports investigating different markets. It supplies its customers with periodical publications, databooks, on-line subscriber services and much more. The company's report database is updated daily. Market Publishers is always ready to supply updated information on the target markets to its customers. Market Publishers' online research reports hypermarket (https://marketpublishers.com/
Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse