 
News By Tag
* Urology Devices
* Urology
* Urology Devices Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Global Urology Devices Market to Cross USD 33.9 Bn by 2023

The world's urology devices market is predicted to increase at a single-digit CAGR and exceed USD 33.9 billion in value terms by 2023, expects IQ4I in its new report recently added at MarketPubishers.com.
 
 
Global Urology Devices Market to Cross USD 33.9 Bn by 2023
Global Urology Devices Market to Cross USD 33.9 Bn by 2023
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Urology Devices
Urology
Urology Devices Market

Industry:
Health

Location:
London - London - British IOT

Subject:
Reports

LONDON, British IOT - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Encouraged by increasing number of aged people, rising incidence of kidney and urology disorders, enhancing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and also favourable reimbursement policies, the world's urology devices market is forecast to increase at a single-digit CAGR up to 2023. Furthermore, rising investments to improve hospital infrastructure for urological diseases treatment, escalating awareness of urology devices and emerging opportunities in the emerging countries will also boost the urology devices market development in the coming years.

Meantime, such factors as lack of skilled professionals, soaring prices of urology devices and some patient safety risks (like infection or other complications while using urology devices) could considerably hamper further growth in the global urology devices market.

Today, the urology devices market is highly competitive. Some of the dominant market players comprise Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Nipro Corporation, Coloplast, amid others.

At present, the dialysis sector holds the largest chunk of the worldwide urology devices market. However, the incontinence care devices sector is poised to enjoy the highest growth rates through 2023.

On the basis of applications, kidney disease grabs the major share of the overall market, whilst urinary incontinence is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR in the years ahead.

The largest regional market for urology devices is Europe. It is followed by APAC, which is the most rapidly evolving regional market for urology devices worldwide.

The new topical report "Urology Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2023 (https://marketpublishers.com/report/medical_devices/other...)" worked out by IQ4I Research & Consultancy gives a detailed analysis of the market at different geographical levels, describes the current market landscape, reviews the historical development patterns, highlights the market dynamics and gives future projections up till 2023. Moreover, vital information on the competitive landscape, top players, main market segments, top trends and key factors shaping the market is also at hand in this topical study along with other important market data.

About the company:

TD The Market Publishers, Ltd. gives access to an extensive collection of topical research reports investigating different markets. It supplies its customers with periodical publications, databooks, on-line subscriber services and much more. The company's report database is updated daily. Market Publishers is always ready to supply updated information on the target markets to its customers. Market Publishers' online research reports hypermarket (https://marketpublishers.com/) includes over 1.5 million publications, so it is able to satisfy demand of the most exacting clients.

Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marketpublishers.com
Posted By:***@marketpublishers.com Email Verified
Tags:Urology Devices, Urology, Urology Devices Market
Industry:Health
Location:London - London - British IOT
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share