End Of Season Sale - Truffle Collection India
Truffle Collection has made a name for itself in the shoe market with an experience of more than 10 years. With more than 2 million pairs sold each year we stand as one of the largest sellers of high quality fashion shoes in the UK.
The End of season sale is like a dream come true for every girl obsessed with shoes, well we all are, from flats to stilettos they have a huge range of footwear available on the website, gear up ladies and add some chicness to your shoedrobe now. From studded ankle flats to t-straps one can find anything and everything on the website to rock those summer dresses. Most of us are a part of the 9 to 5 rat race, but don't worry they have some amazing range of flats and heels to brighten up those boring formals and give you comfort all day long. Their party collection aka Stilettos are to die for, grab some drool worthy stilettos now before they are out of stock and slay the weekend like it's no big deal, how can we forget about the ever so comfortable and amazing wedges, apart from the basic jute wedges they have some lovely espadrilles to ease up your errand runs, the embroidered wedges are a must have for those days where you want to be basic but still need to slay them all, the embroidery wedges can glam up even the most basic of the outfits. So ladies check out the sale now and get your hands on the stylish yet comfortable shoes.
Along with the sale, we would recommend taking a look at their new collection, they are crushing it with the new ones, definitely have a look at the stiletto range, they have had some amazing additions, the fur heels and the embroidered block heels are lust worthy and a must buy and also check out their lace ankle heels and the tassel stiletto for those not so extra days. Another range which one should look into is the sliders, they already had an amazing collection of sliders and the new additions just made it more amazing, the new Perspex sliders is the perfect go to pair for those rainy days or for the evenings by the pool kinda days, their best addition are the pompom sliders which can turn a lazy Sunday into a fun Sunday. So, leave what you are doing right now and head over to Truffle Collection and start the shopping marathon.
P.S. the end of season sale ends 31st July 2017, so grab your pair now. Don't forget the coupon code RAIN30 for 30% off and 10% additional if you are placing the order for the first time.
Also keep checking the website for more offers form Truffle Collection. http://www.trufflecollection.co.in/
