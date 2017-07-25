News By Tag
Michelle Whittenhall, Tax Manager, RSM US LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Michelle Whittenhall
Michelle has over 7 years of experience specializing in research & development tax credit incentives. She provides a variety of R&D tax compliance and consulting services to clients across multiple consumer industries including plastics molding & manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, food & beverage development, pharmaceutical development, and software development. Michelle's experience in R&D incentives include the following:
· Conducting research and development tax credit studies; traveling to client locations, participating in client interviews, analyzing and organizing client data, developing client- and industry-specific tools and templates, and drafting technical reports
· Developing industry expertise to help the R&D Team deliver more proactive and targeted R&D strategies to clients and prospects
· Developing data models to help standardize the R&D credit calculation and documentation process
· Leveraging experts within the CIM group to identify additional tax savings outside of R&D
Prior to joining RSM, Michelle was an experienced senior with a "Big Four" accounting firm providing R&D tax consulting and compliance services for multiple fortune 500 companies across the country.
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market. We guide our clients through business challenges by understanding their needs and bringing together the right team to address them. With 9,000 professionals and associates in 90 cities nationwide and access to more than 41,000 people in 120 countries through our membership in RSM International, we can meet your needs wherever in the world you do business.
Event Synopsis:
There have been several taxpayer friendly developments with respect to research and development (R&D) tax credits that (2) broaden the applicability of the credit and (2) provide clarification on whether internal use software (IUS) development costs are eligible for the credit. First, the "Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes" Act (PATH Act) enacted on December 18, 2015 established laws that promoted the ability of many taxpayers, including start-up businesses, to claim the credit. Also, on October 3, 2016 Treasury released final regulations clarifying the types of activities for developing IUS that are eligible for the R&D credit.
This Knowledge Group LIVE Webcast will provide a comprehensive discussion of these new opportunities, the general R&D credit rules, and the framework for making a preliminary assessment as to whether the credit could apply to your business or clients.
Key topics include:
· Basic rules for the activities and costs that qualify for the credit;
· Mechanics of the credit calculation
· After 31year of temporarily extending the R&D credit, it was made permanent;
· Certain small businesses can now use the credit to offset alternative minimum tax;
· Certain businesses can use the credit to offset payroll tax;
· Explain how IUS can generate a credit opportunity and provide clarity for those activities that qualify for the R&D credit;
· Application of Reg Sec 1.174-2 to maximize the credit
· Simple ways to identify whether a company is eligible for the credit; and
· Approaches to substantiate any claim for the credit.
· State research credit incentives
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
