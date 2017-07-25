News By Tag
Dr.Debraj shared insights at the panel discussion on Facial Aesthetics at the 4th DASS Summit
The curtains came down on the fourth edition of the DAAS Summit at Delhi.
Dr.DebrajShome, Mumbai's and India's leading plastic surgeon was invited as a panelist for a discussion on Facial Aesthetics – Side Effects and Management on the first day of the Summit. He recounted the Summit with great joy "It was a truly memorable event, and the panel discussions were insightful, and I felt privileged to rub shoulders with the Who's Who of dermatology in India". The panel discussion, moderated by AmitLuthra saw Dr.DebrajShome launching into a passionate and incisive discussion on Facial Aesthetics.
His vast experience in conducting pioneering plastic surgeries in India and the large number of patients who fly into India to go under his scalpel were cited as case studies to press home the point. "This summit is actually one of the most eagerly anticipated ones among our fraternity" continued Dr.Debraj, "we discuss techniques, challenges and cutting edge technologies, adding to our knowledge and interacting with specialists across the nation". The three day affair also helped to highlight cases which needed specialist assistance from the biggest names in dermatology.
Facial Aesthetics is touted as one of the fastest growing procedures in India, due to the spectacular success of some of the top specialists in rejuvenating, transforming and morphing individuals to look younger and better. Some of the specialist procedures have actually given a new lease of life to individuals marred by trauma and congenital defects. As one of the most sought after plastic surgeons in India, Dr.Debraj has considerable experience in treating the most complex of cases and details of the same were shared among the eminent panelists. OR http://www.debrajshome.com/
About the Doctor:
s is a world-renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon. He is the founder of The Esthetic Clinics with Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist. These clinics are one of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care treatment. The clinic has treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and performed restorative surgeries.
