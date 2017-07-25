Global Ingestible Sensors Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)

The report analysed by Analysis By Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Image, pH), By Sensor Application (Medical, Sports & Physical Fitness), By Region, By Country.

-- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Ingestible Sensors Market; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, China, Japan, India, Israel and Brazil).The Ingestible Sensor technology has been gaining major traction as the next major development in medical diagnosis and therapy; however, there are certain challenges that have been restraining the growth in the market, including complex technology design and ascertaining the most suitable patient population to benefit from this minimally invasive medical device. Further, growing applications of these devices in several industries including medical, sports, physical fitness, military, industrial etc., is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, Proteus Digital Health, Inc. has dedicated itself in developing ingestible sensors that can provide unparalleled insight about patient's health patterns and efficiency of the treatment. Other companies such as Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, CapsoVision Inc., Given Imaging, Ltd., etc., have revolutionized the diagnostic procedure for several gastrointestinal diseases through their cutting-edge capsule endoscopy solutions.According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Ingestible Sensors Market: Analysis By Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Image, pH), By Sensor Application (Medical, Sports & Physical Fitness), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)", global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 21.49% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rapidly growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques as well as increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare. The segment of ingestible image sensors has developed at a noteworthy pace since its introduction in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Ingestible Sensors market in 2016. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration of minimally invasive diagnostic medical devices such as Ingestible Sensors.The report titled, "Global Ingestible Sensors Market: Analysis By Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Image, pH), By Sensor Application (Medical, Sports & Physical Fitness), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Ingestible Sensors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global ingestible sensors market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.Scope of the ReportGlobal Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Ingestible Sensors Market• Breakdown By Sensor Type - Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Image Sensor, pH Sensor• Breakdown By Sensor Application - Medical, Sports, Physical FitnessRegional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Ingestible Sensors Market, By Value• By Sensor Type, By Value• By Sensor Application, By ValueCountry Analysis - US, Canada, U.K, Germany, China, Japan, India, Israel, Brazil (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Ingestible Sensors Market, By Value• By Sensor Type, By ValueOther Report Highlights• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges• Market Trends• SWOT Analysis• Porter's Five Force Analysis• Supply Chain Analysis• Competitive Landscape• Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players developing Ingestible Sensors• Company Share Analysis• Recent Approvals of Key Industry Players• Product Specifications• Policy and Regulatory Landscape• Company Analysis - Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, HQ, Inc., Given Imaging, Ltd., Medtronic PLC, CapsoVision, Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd., RF Co., Ltd.Customization of the ReportThe report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.Link