CustomSoft introduced Product Information Management System for Canada based client

PUNE, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- CustomSoft is Indian Software Development Company working for all international clients like UK, USA and Canada. CustomSoft newly launched Product Information Management System.

CustomSoft Product Information Management is a set of processes and tools that manage an e-commerce business' product information to ensure a single, accurate view of product data.

Web Based Product Information Management Software offers a centralized platform to cost-effectively manage data on an e-commerce business' products and services.

Customized Product Management Software by CustomSoft facilitates the maintenance of consistent and quality product data and information.

It collects data from multiple data sources and formats and combines them into a single source of master data, has the ability to identify and fix problematic data, and pushes data out to all desired distribution channels. Our Best Product Information Management Software can also integrate with software like catalog management, business process management, and data quality.

To qualify for inclusion in the Product Information Management category, a product must Consist of:

• Collect and unify product information from various, separate files into one source
• Identify and fix problematic or inconsistent data
• Automate data and e-commerce business processes
• Working search bar or filtering function
• Effective search engine
• Create and manage categories to organize products
• Push products/information out to retail, social media, marketing, or sales channels.

Client Testimonial

Mr. John Said"CustomSoft is best Software delivering company, my Product Information Management System developed on time and with best quality. I am sure to deal with Custom Soft India in future also."

About CustomSoft

CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services. CustomSoft ensure effective outsourcing partnerships with globally located clients so as to fasten time to market, reduce the actual processing cost and automating their tasks, which helps them to devote remaining time for the core business activities.

To Contact CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com/contact_us.html

Visit: http://www.custom-soft.com

Email: mailto:info@custom-soft.com

To know more about CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com

