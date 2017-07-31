Country(s)
July 31: Transgender Troops Ban, Aid to Syria…Weekly Voting Results Report on Current Affairs - Seven Billion Today
Hong Kong (31 July, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.
Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:
1. Trump to Ban Transgender People in the U.S. Military
87% of respondents oppose Trump's ban of transgender military personnel.
2. UN Struggles to Ensure Aid to Syria
90% of people think both sides of Syria's war should own its obligation under international law to allow humanitarian aid deliveries.
3. Israel Vows to Shut down Al-Jazeera for Inciting Violence
28% of respondents believe Al-Jazeera is inciting violence, and should be shut down in Israel.
4. Duterte under Fire after Threatening to Bomb Schools
Only 34% of voters believe Duterte launching airstrikes against unoccupied school buildings is acceptable.
5. 70% Shortfall in Aid for South Sudan Refugees: UN
83% of respondents think international donors should increase capacity to aid South Sudan refugees.
6. Youths in Nigeria Expect to Lower Political Age Limits
75% of voters believe the minimum age for political posts in Nigeria should be lower.
7. Qatar Seeks Options at UN in the Gulf Crisis
57% of people believe the four countries' blockade on Qatar is violating international law.
To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com.
About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis
The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.
We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.
We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.
Users can get involved by:
- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about
- Creating polls, and voting on different topics
- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet
