New Exhibit at the Fullerton Arboretum: The Art of Buncheong Ceramics

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In collaboration with the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, the Fullerton Arboretum will host a Buncheong Ceramics Exhibit. This display will be located at the Orange County Agricultural & Nikkei Heritage Museum from August 5th-26th, 2017.

The opening reception will take place Saturday, August 5th at 4 PM. Admission to the exhibit is free with requested donation. Visiting hours are from Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM.

This exhibition celebrates the exchange of creativity and passion for the Korean white slip technique Buncheong, exemplified by fine works of art created in two different studios on different continents.

Under the tutelage of ceramics master teachers from Yong-In, South Korea, and Fullerton, USA, the artists of Echoes of Buncheong Ceramics collectively intend their work to exemplify a public embodiment of positive artistic ideals across cultures.

A donated is requested for admission into the museum. All donations fund the museum exhibits year-round.For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://www.fullertonarboretum.org/museum_nikkei_current.php
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@fullerton.edu Email Verified
Tags:Fullerton, Ceramics, Nikkei Museum
Industry:Arts
Location:Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
