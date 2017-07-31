News By Tag
Congratulations ! Intertech's NEW RWD mold and molding website is on-line now !
For providing better mold making and molding service for all of our customers, we have upgraded our website now. In this new upgraded website, we mainly provide the following four big features :
http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com
For providing better mold making and molding service for all of our customers, we have upgraded our website now. In this new upgraded website, we mainly provide the following four big features, get started....now !
1. Easy searching mold and molding service web environment
2. one stop shop for mold and molding service
3. New mold and molding technical artical and udpate news are added
4. New RWD design, easy to browse our mold and molding information in
any web tools
Intertech is a "one-stop-shop"
Intertech has been in mold & molding industry for 30 years and is mainly operated by very tight & close family business working type in Taiwan.
We specialize in custom mold & molding service 100% made in Taiwan from product design to final part production. We manufacture plastic molds & molding, silicone rubber molds & molding, liquid silicone rubber molds & molding, including intensive product engineering & product development services.
Are you a crowd funding project leader or a great ideal inventor or an industrial product designer or a production factory manager or a project manager or a new parts business investor? , we will be your good working partner in Taiwan who makes your dreams come true. Find us on http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com
Send your 2D, 3D, photos, samples of your project, we will send our best quotation as soon as possible.
Have a visit Now...! Get Started Now !
http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com
Email：intertech @ seed-net
Contact: Deb Hsien
Deb Hsien
886228334646
intertech@seed-
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017