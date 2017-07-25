News By Tag
Aroma Bravo's 10% Off Coffee Promo Extended by Popular Demand
Due to popular demand, Aroma Bravo is extending the special 10% discount on its French roast and light roast gourmet coffee beans.
The Nevada-based coffee and tea company made the call after many consumers expressed their wish for a longer promo period. Seeing how the double sale helped boost sales, Aroma Bravo decided to fulfill this request so that customers can buy more coffee beans at a discount.
"Our 10% off coffee promo really generated a lot of buzz among coffee lovers on Amazon. A great deal on premium gourmet coffee beans doesn't come that often, and the sale is not just on one but two roast levels—so people are rushing to order while the coffee bags are still up for grabs. Our double sale has become a hit online so we're extending it for the sake of our valued customers," said a representative for the company.
Anyone who has the official coupon codes can get a 10% price deduction on the brand's French roast and light roast coffees. The products are currently sold at $13.99 each, so the discount is very beneficial especially for avid coffee drinkers who regularly order coffee beans online.
To activate the French roast discount, customers only need to type the code 10OFFABF at the final checkout. On the other hand, the code 10OFFABL can be used for the light roast.
Aroma Bravo hasn't set an end date for the double promo yet, so for now, coffee lovers can relax and get their favorite coffee roasts knowing that the sale is still in effect.
Those who still haven't claimed their 10% discount can order the gourmet coffee beans now at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a USDA certified organic brand of gourmet coffee beans. Grown in Honduran organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
