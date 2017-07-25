 
News By Tag
* Gourmet Coffee Beans
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Aroma Bravo's 10% Off Coffee Promo Extended by Popular Demand

Due to popular demand, Aroma Bravo is extending the special 10% discount on its French roast and light roast gourmet coffee beans.
 
 
Organic gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras
Organic gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gourmet Coffee Beans
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
Honduras Coffee

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea surprised a lot of coffee enthusiasts last week with the double sale on both its French roast and light roast coffees on Amazon.com. It seems that coffee fans are also lucky this week as the company has just announced the extension of its 10% off promo on gourmet coffee beans.

The Nevada-based coffee and tea company made the call after many consumers expressed their wish for a longer promo period. Seeing how the double sale helped boost sales, Aroma Bravo decided to fulfill this request so that customers can buy more coffee beans at a discount.

"Our 10% off coffee promo really generated a lot of buzz among coffee lovers on Amazon. A great deal on premium gourmet coffee beans doesn't come that often, and the sale is not just on one but two roast levels—so people are rushing to order while the coffee bags are still up for grabs. Our double sale has become a hit online so we're extending it for the sake of our valued customers," said a representative for the company.

Anyone who has the official coupon codes can get a 10% price deduction on the brand's French roast and light roast coffees. The products are currently sold at $13.99 each, so the discount is very beneficial especially for avid coffee drinkers who regularly order coffee beans online.

To activate the French roast discount, customers only need to type the code 10OFFABF at the final checkout. On the other hand, the code 10OFFABL can be used for the light roast.

Aroma Bravo hasn't set an end date for the double promo yet, so for now, coffee lovers can relax and get their favorite coffee roasts knowing that the sale is still in effect.

Those who still haven't claimed their 10% discount can order the gourmet coffee beans now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MU58AWB.

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a USDA certified organic brand of gourmet coffee beans. Grown in Honduran organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share