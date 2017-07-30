 
'The Fosters' Season 5 Exclusive "Sacred Promises & Wooden Bands"

GROWN RINGS (www.grownrings.com) creates Promise Rings for Two Lead Characters on hit Freeform show THE FOSTERS. Scoop on a huge plot development in Season 5. SPOILER ALERT!
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Grown Rings Owner and Craftsman Tyler Vickers started creating wooden rings two years ago, and has since crafted hundreds of bespoke bands for every type of couple, from across the globe, but none quite as mysterious nor urgent as the request he received three months ago. It was a Friday evening when the call came in from Tony Bonaventura, Prop Master on the hit TV Show The Fosters.

"It normally takes 3 to 4 weeks to deliver a ring, that's what I ask for on my etsy orders, or 10 days for a rush order upgrade. But Tony wanted a TV-land rush order." Vickers joked.

The show needed a ring tomorrow, which meant Tony needed to pick it up today! On top of the urgency, it couldn't be just any ring.

"In the show, one of the main characters makes the ring from wood he finds. So the ring needed to look humble but still like this character poured his heart into making it. It was an exciting challenge and Tony was a great collaborator."

Tony drove to Tyler's workshop and collected the finished ring four and a half hours after their initial phone call. Tony rushed the ring straight to the Director who was extremely satisfied,and it was pronounced a happy ending.

We have promised (sans rings!) not to reveal which characters are involved in this exciting plot development, so tune in each Tuesday and watch the new season to see the rings and find out for yourself.

Want your Promise Ring just like the one on the show? It's not listed on the Etsy store (yet) but reach out to Tyler directly for prices and Non TV-land rush order delivery times.

Handcrafted, high-end, bespoke wooden rings for men and women, proudly made in Los Angeles California, from responsibly sourced materials and love.
http://www.grownrings.com

Sarah-Jane Dalby
***@rsjgroup.com
