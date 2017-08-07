Country(s)
PicPocket Labs adds specific industry expertise to its Board of Advisors
Company announces appointment of Erin Patton, original architect for Nike's Jordan Brand and master grassroots marketer to youth culture and trends, to its Board of Advisors.
"I had an opportunity to hear Erin's vision for engaging amateur athletes at a sports technology summit earlier in the year" explains Wolfram Gauglitz, CEO, PicPocket Labs. "From best practices for experiential activation to what works in social media, what appeals to sports celebrities (to get their support and maintain their involvement)
"But what struck me most is how he answered a question about engagement and tapping the youth demographic"
Erin Patton is a visionary who has developed a strong network among major league and youth sports organizations. Following a career defining role with NIKE, Patton has since leveraged his strategic marketing and brand management background to advise Fortune 500 companies how to devise successful, integrated marketing programs with the potential for high ROI. As someone who helped launch one of the earliest products in the tech-wearables category ("Let It Fly") and the driving force behind the AMPlifi SPORTS youth-sports platform, Erin has a finger on the pulse of where social meets tech/IoT.
"PicPocket's eventsharing™
About
Erin Patton's prior brand and strategic marketing roles include: Global Director, Jordan Brand at NIKE; Senior Vice President/Group Head, Consumer - Diversity Marketing at Edelman; Managing Director, The Masterind Group; CEO Let It Fly Performance;
PicPocket, Inc. is a big-content™
Follow us on Twitter: @PicPocketInc, 'Like' us on Facebook: @PicPocketLabs/@
Contact
Wolfram K. Gauglitz
***@picpocket.com
