PicPocket Labs adds specific industry expertise to its Board of Advisors

Company announces appointment of Erin Patton, original architect for Nike's Jordan Brand and master grassroots marketer to youth culture and trends, to its Board of Advisors.
 
DALLAS - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- PicPocket is excited to announce the addition of Erin Patton, former NIKE Global Director of the Jordan brand and author of "Under the Influence: Tracing the Hip-Hop Generation's Impact on Brands, Sports & Pop Culture", to its Board of Advisors.

"I had an opportunity to hear Erin's vision for engaging amateur athletes at a sports technology summit earlier in the year" explains Wolfram Gauglitz, CEO, PicPocket Labs. "From best practices for experiential activation to what works in social media, what appeals to sports celebrities (to get their support and maintain their involvement) and how to establish a "partner network" to grow intelligent, advertising and sponsorship deals. There were as many well-thought out ideas around marketing execution as there were examples of his accomplishments as a doer and subsequent authority in the sports-marketing space."

"But what struck me most is how he answered a question about engagement and tapping the youth demographic" continues Gauglitz. "It's easy", he'll tell you - "you just have to get to know 'the kid'." As our platform gets considered by major league and organized sports organizations, Erin's background will help us tailor the look, feel and message to address both the athlete and sports fan, on and off the field, in all of us. We're excited to have him on board."

Erin Patton is a visionary who has developed a strong network among major league and youth sports organizations. Following a career defining role with NIKE, Patton has since leveraged his strategic marketing and brand management background to advise Fortune 500 companies how to devise successful, integrated marketing programs with the potential for high ROI. As someone who helped launch one of the earliest products in the tech-wearables category ("Let It Fly") and the driving force behind the AMPlifi SPORTS youth-sports platform, Erin has a finger on the pulse of where social meets tech/IoT.

"PicPocket's eventsharing™ platform has the ability to engage parents and players with a single app - to capture and share everyone's 'Kodak moments' in a way that eliminates the pain and frustration soccer-moms still feel" says Erin Patton. "Their geofencing technologies offer a powerful tool to drive social and brand awareness, and their revenue hooks make it attractive to coaches, leagues, sponsors and brands. Targeted advertising and product placement on an event-by-event basis - at a micro-level - it's perfect for a fragmented space like youth sports. I'm looking forward to working with the PicPocket team to help deliver a one-platform-fits-all, social experience for the next-generation of ballers."

About

Erin Patton's prior brand and strategic marketing roles include: Global Director, Jordan Brand at NIKE; Senior Vice President/Group Head, Consumer - Diversity Marketing at Edelman; Managing Director, The Masterind Group; CEO Let It Fly Performance; Founder, AMPlifi SPORTS

PicPocket, Inc. is a big-content™ platform with offices in Austin and Dallas, TX. The company is an early pioneer in geofencing-based curation and event-driven, mobile advertising. It plans to support IP licensing strategies with industry leaders in enterprise markets such as retail, property and casualty insurance, citizen reporting, first-responder networks, home and building inspection and youth sports while launching its own consumer, live-events platform.

