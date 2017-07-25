 
News By Tag
* #homesecurity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


World's First Fully Secure Home Based Camera System

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
#homesecurity

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Projects

SYDNEY, Australia - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Absolute Mobile is preparing to launch their Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to produce the world's first end-to-end encrypted home security camera. The camera comes fully loaded with many features that can be found on products in the market, but it adds a sleek design and a layer of protection that has never been seen before.

"With cases of privacy invasion and security breaches involving video home security systems on the rise, there had to be a better solution," said Frank He, CEO of Absolute Mobile. Frank soon discovered WhatsApp, which implemented end-to-end encryption in 2016, and he thought, "I can use [end-to-end encryption] on a camera."

The end-to-end encryption (E2EE) camera will encrypt video streams in the camera and then decrypt them in the consumer's mobile phone. Even if the streams were to be intercepted by a third party, they would be encrypted and therefore not viewable.

This E2EE camera can also be utilized as an E2EE cloud camera hub. It can encrypt and forward third party camera videos to the network and treat it as an E2EE cloud camera as well.

Another big feature that sets this camera apart from the rest is that it allows users to view time-lapse streams instantly rather than waiting hours for content to be rendered.

The camera will retail at $199 USD and the Kickstarter campaign will allow consumers to take advantage of special promotional pricing. There will also be an optional Z Wave USB dongle for $49 USD which transforms the camera into a smart home hub.

Absolute Mobile was founded two years ago, although CEO Frank He has been working on his idea for about 5 years. Absolute Mobile is Headquartered in Hills District of Sydney, Australia. Frank leads a small team in Sydney, Australia, in addition to the manufacturing team in China and Japan. Prior to Absolute Mobile, Frank has worked in the home security and mobile industry for more than 10 years and has developed apps that allow for complete home automation. For more information about the company, please visit www.youipcams.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@absolutemobile.com.au Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share