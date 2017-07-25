News By Tag
Sharp Australia Appoints Hitoshi Kagawa as Managing Director
Sharp Corporation of Australia today announces that Mr Hitoshi Kagawa, will lead the company as the Managing Director.
To be based in Sharp's new North Ryde offices in Sydney NSW, Kagawa will deliver leadership and vision to the newly recharged team and organisation. As Managing Director, Kagawa will implement the company's long term strategic of direction and management of an established team.
The current Managing Director, Mr Keiichi (Kasey) Katsuta will be transferred back to head office in Japan, where he will work alongside the Business Solutions Group in the Asia Marketing Department. Katsuta will draw on his successes in Australia and look to further deliver his expertise across Asia, including Oceania and Middle Eastern Countries for the company's Document, Information Display Panel, Interactive Whiteboard and ECR/POS categories.
"I am excited to be joining the Australian team and lead the local operations. Together we will set the benchmark that Sharp is the preferred brand as we expand offerings in the consumer and business solutions markets." Explains Kagawa. "I would like to thank Mr Keiichi Katsuta for his instrumental work over the past 3 years as he leaves behind a solid foundation allowing me to bring the company towards a growth trajectory."
Kagawa will also oversee the direction of the company off the back of the historic strategic alliance following a major investment by Foxconn in the Sharp brand.
About Sharp Corporation
For over 100 years, Sharp Corporation has created award-winning technologies that are the envy of competitors worldwide. In Australia, Sharp continues to deliver technologically advanced 'one of a kind' products for the home and business. For more information on Sharp visit www.sharp.net.au.
