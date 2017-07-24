News By Tag
Lean Affects People's Lives by Jean Cunningham
At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
Lean is more than a way to reduce waste and get more efficient. Lean should be the heart of organizational development, and when it is it will create ongoing large and small opportunities that positively impact people's lives and enhance their value to their companies. Kaizen means "change for the better"….and an overarching lean environment will change lives for the better as well.
Jean Cunningham is widely recognized for her pioneering work in Lean Accounting, IT, HR and other non-production functions such as lean business management and the lean office. Jean previously served as CFO at Lantech Inc., whose transformation was featured in Lean Thinking, and Marshfield Door Systems. She also served as the voluntary CFO for the Association of Manufacturing Excellence.
Jean Cunningham Consulting provides lean business management services including workshops, kaizen events, and strategic coaching. Jean is in constant demand as a speaker at lean conferences and teaches Lean Accounting for The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business, Master of Business Operational Excellence program. She has a bachelor's in accounting from Indiana University and a master's from Northeastern University's Executive Program. Jean is co-author of Real Numbers: management accounting in a lean organization and Easier, Simpler, Faster: systems strategy for Lean IT, which won 2004 and 2008 Shingo Research Prizes, respectively.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
