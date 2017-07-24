News By Tag
Anasua Roy selected as a finalist for National Awards
The AusMumpreneur Awards presented by The AusMumpreneur Network celebrate and recognize Australian Mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.
I am Founder of Mum Ok Baby Ok, wife, mum to my 4 year old son and also Psychologist working with families over the last 10 years. I launched Mum Ok Baby Ok, http://mumokbabyok.com.au/
We are helping parents raise babies who are happier, healthier and more settled, reducing stress & worry with soothing natural nourishment for their precious bubs.My inspiration to start Mum Ok Baby Ok began when I became a mum in 2012. At the start of my son's infancy, he experienced health concerns that I wasn't prepared for.
With my curiosity and desperation, I soon discovered many of the products I was using for him were loaded with toxins, GMO's & parabens.I felt worried about the harm it potentially was causing the environment we live in. Being a Psychologist, I knew how stressful & overwhelming it could be for a mum when baby feels unwell and unsettled. I launched Mum Ok Baby Ok to empower mums with Chemical free natural solutions & give them peace of mind with easy affordable shopping of organic essentials for their baby.
Being selected as a finalist means so much to me because I am passionate about creating consciousness in mums that choosing organic, toxic free essentials will ensure safety, protection and most nourished beginnings for babies. This recognition supports our vision of giving bubs the most joyful, happy and safe babyhood possible, and creating this strong connection between nurturing with love and nature's goodness.
Business is not always easy and Mum Ok Baby Ok has overcome challenges but has also seen great success in growth of our Members club, loyal customers who trust our brand & love our fast delivery to their doorstep and creating more efficient services like: organic baby box program; subscription service for monthly essentials for baby including organic baby formula, eco nappies & wipes, baby skincare and pregnancy care.
It can be challenging to run a successful business whilst raising a family and Anasua gives this advice for others thinking about starting their own enterprise. "Believe in Your Vision and stay connected to your purpose of starting your business. Patience and Perseverance is key to awakening your potential & success."
Read more about the awards at https://www.ausmumpreneur.com/
For an interview with Anasua Roy contact 0433716090, Visit website www.mumokbabyok.com.au and Email on: anasua@mumokbabyok.com.au
Anasua Roy
