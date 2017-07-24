Golf Tech Plano Launches Revamped Website

Avail Sports Marketing partners with Golf Tech Plano owner and expert club fitter Bo Hodnett to redesign and launch e-commerce enabled website.

-- Richardson, Texas based Avail Sports Marketing has partnered with Golf Tech Plano to redesign and launch their new website www.golftechplano.com. The updated digital platform has modern functionality which enable easier viewing by its customers, faster navigation, online scheduling, e-commerce and more user-friendly features."As a preferred North Texas golf resource for custom golf equipment and fittings, we believe it is very important to provide our customers a simple and easy way to access to our website and get to know us better. We also strive to be a resource for all potential amateur and professional golfers or people who desire to know the right fit for their equipment. Avail Sports Marketing had provided expertise and guidance over the past month and worked closely with them to transfer information from the previous site to the new one as well as adding new content. Collectively we worked very hard on improving the content, the products and the overall brand of Golf Tech to ensure we provide our customers with the service information they need. Hopefully our fans will enjoy checking back often to see what is new." saidGolf Tech Plano is in the process of opening a new location of Ave K and Plano Parkway in 2018 and have launched the new website to inform its customers on the upcoming location change. With a key objective to continue advancing its marketing strategy, Golf Tech updated their logo with a fresh look and adding e-commerce shopping features to the new website.Visit golftechplano.com to view its new website.Avail Sports Marketing is a full-scale branding and marketing company driven by the mission to enhance and grow visibility of junior athletes, coaches, instructors and organizations. Avail Sports Marketing starts from scratch, taking in your design preferences, and discovering your vision, to create a completely custom web design. Our staff are professionals in user experience design, user interface design, and responsive website design and specialize in custom responsive WordPress design and development. Stay ahead of the curve and partner with Avail Sports Marketing to build a beautiful responsive website that will take your brand to the next level.Bo Hodnett is a Master Club Fitter, Master Club Builder and the founder & owner of Golf Tech. He founded Golf Tech in May of 1999 with the mission to provide a customized, uniquely fitted set for every client regardless of gender, age, or ability. Bo's commitment to fit equipment to the individual golfer has allowed him to work with dozens of PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour Players; hundreds of Web.com and mini tour players; and thousands of amateur golfers. "My philosophy is to fit golfers as individuals regardless of gender, age, or ability to provide a uniquely fitted set for each individual."