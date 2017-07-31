News By Tag
Actor-Jermel Howard ALL EYEZ ON ME on DVD AUG 22 and Blue Ray SEPT 5
Jermel Howard played Mopreme Shakur in the biopic film about the legendary Tupac Shakur- All Eyez On Me.
All Eyez On Me tells the true and untold story of rapper, actor, poet and activst Tupac Shakur.
Jermel Howard originally auditioned to play Treach in the biopic film, but was later casted as Tupacs brother Mopreme Shakur. Jermel Howard states "It felt amazing and accomplished to be apart of the legacyof the iconic Tupac. Even more to play a family memeber".
About Jermel Howard: Jermel Howard is a passionate major network Actor Author and write. He started in the heart of Long Island, New York where there wasn't much opportunity. He then ventured out in pursuit of mastering his craft. In his search, he found that all he truly needed was "Focus on his dream" and the will to keep puchsing forward (even if times seem bad), in preparation for opportunity. Learniing this sharpened his mnd and skill set. His guest star/co-star apperancens has been on award winning televiision shows and fiilms.
He's worked alongside top A List Actors/Actresses making him a well seasoned actor. Howard has landed recurring roles on Marvel Luke Cage, Starz Power Season 4. Currently filmed the role of Tyrone in "Trap Queen" alongside Lance Gross in the Irv Gotti inspired television series, "TALES" which will air this fall on BET and TIDAL.This is a lyrically inspired series that focuses on the lines from infamous hip-hop verses. As well as he "Kid Gangster" on the theatrical release The Brave One alongside Jodie Foster and Terrance Howard.
With regards to film, Howard played the role of Mopreme, Tupac's brother, in the highly anticipated movie, "All Eyez On Me". "Roxanne, Roxanne" is another film set to release. In this film, Howard will play the role of Roland the Rapper. No release date has yet to be set for this film.
