 
News By Tag
* Jermel Howard
* Actor
* All Eyez On Me
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Actor-Jermel Howard ALL EYEZ ON ME on DVD AUG 22 and Blue Ray SEPT 5

Jermel Howard played Mopreme Shakur in the biopic film about the legendary Tupac Shakur- All Eyez On Me.
 
 
Jermel Howard
Jermel Howard
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jermel Howard
Actor
All Eyez On Me

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- All Eyez On Me starring Demetrius Shipp Jr (Tupac Shakur), Danai Gurira (Afeni Shakur), Kat Graham (Jada Pinkett) , Hill Harper (Interviewer), Jermel Howard (Mopreme Shakur) and more is scheudled to release on DVD August 22 and Blu Ray Sept. 5.

All Eyez On Me tells the true and untold story of rapper, actor, poet and activst Tupac Shakur.

Jermel Howard originally auditioned to play Treach in the biopic film, but was later casted as Tupacs brother Mopreme Shakur. Jermel Howard states "It felt amazing and accomplished to be apart of the legacyof the iconic Tupac. Even more to play a family memeber".

About Jermel Howard: Jermel Howard is a passionate major network Actor Author and write. He started in the heart of Long Island, New York where there wasn't much opportunity. He then ventured out in pursuit of mastering his craft. In his search, he found that all he truly needed was "Focus on his dream" and the will to keep puchsing forward (even if times seem bad), in preparation for opportunity. Learniing this sharpened his mnd and skill set. His guest star/co-star apperancens has been on award winning televiision shows and fiilms.

He's worked alongside top A List Actors/Actresses making him a well seasoned actor. Howard has landed recurring roles on Marvel Luke Cage, Starz Power Season 4. Currently filmed the role of Tyrone in "Trap Queen" alongside Lance Gross in the Irv Gotti inspired television series, "TALES" which will air this fall on BET and TIDAL.This is a lyrically inspired series that focuses on the lines from infamous hip-hop verses. As well as he "Kid Gangster" on the theatrical release The Brave One alongside Jodie Foster and Terrance Howard.

With regards to film, Howard played the role of Mopreme, Tupac's brother, in the highly anticipated movie, "All Eyez On Me". "Roxanne, Roxanne" is another film set to release. In this film, Howard will play the role of Roland the Rapper. No release date has yet to be set for this film.

         All Eyez On MeTrailer: https://youtu.be/4WnpUaX-xbk



        Facebook.com/AllEyezMovie
         Twitter: @AllEyezMovie
         Instagram: @AllEyezMovie

         https://www.jermelhoward.com/
         @jermelhoward

End
Source:Jeremel Howarrd
Email:***@jermelhoward.com
Tags:Jermel Howard, Actor, All Eyez On Me
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
Shauna D and Co PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share