 
News By Tag
* Amazon Independent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Amazon Independent opens new offices in National Harbor,MD

Amazon Independent Films and it's subsidiary National Cinematic Artist, Dreamcore and NCA Technologies Group open new offices in National Harbor, Maryland.
 
 
293
293
LOS ANGELES - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Independent films, a company under the umbrella of Amazon Direct and it's subsidiaries National Cinematic Artist, Dreamcore Productions, The NCA Technologies Group and Henson Entertainment, have opened new offices in National Harbor, Maryland. Amazon Independent VP Lani Weinstein stated that, Amazon Independent believes National Harbor, Maryland will soon be a hub for prosperity, tourism and entertainment events.  With the opening of The MGM Hotel and Casino, over three Marriott hotels, restaurants and live concerts, Amazon Independent is anticipating the success of this location as the east coast Vegas.

BET and Viacom recently moved their headquarters from Washington, D.C. to New York, NY. This void allows Amazon Independent the opportunity to become a brand synonymous with the DMV area. With projects in the process of production such as "Take me to the go go" about the manifestation of the D.C. "Go-Go music" and the lives of the late Maxx Kidd, Chuck Brown, Little Benny and Ms. Mack, don;t be surprised to see Amazon Independent fill the void left behind by BET.

Amazon Independent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vg68gX3ujc



www.amazonindependent.com

Contact
Lani Weinstein
***@amazonindependent.com
End
Source:Amazon Independent
Email:***@amazonindependent.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazon Independent
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amazon Independent/NATIONAL CINEMATIC ARTIST News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share