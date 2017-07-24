Amazon Independent opens new offices in National Harbor,MD

Amazon Independent Films and it's subsidiary National Cinematic Artist, Dreamcore and NCA Technologies Group open new offices in National Harbor, Maryland.

-- Amazon Independent films, a company under the umbrella of Amazon Direct and it's subsidiaries National Cinematic Artist, Dreamcore Productions, The NCA Technologies Group and Henson Entertainment, have opened new offices in National Harbor, Maryland. Amazon Independent VP Lani Weinstein stated that, Amazon Independent believes National Harbor, Maryland will soon be a hub for prosperity, tourism and entertainment events. With the opening of The MGM Hotel and Casino, over three Marriott hotels, restaurants and live concerts, Amazon Independent is anticipating the success of this location as the east coast Vegas.BET and Viacom recently moved their headquarters from Washington, D.C. to New York, NY. This void allows Amazon Independent the opportunity to become a brand synonymous with the DMV area. With projects in the process of production such as "Take me to the go go" about the manifestation of the D.C. "Go-Go music" and the lives of the late Maxx Kidd, Chuck Brown, Little Benny and Ms. Mack, don;t be surprised to see Amazon Independent fill the void left behind by BET.Amazon Independent:www.amazonindependent.com