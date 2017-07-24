News By Tag
Amazon Independent opens new offices in National Harbor,MD
Amazon Independent Films and it's subsidiary National Cinematic Artist, Dreamcore and NCA Technologies Group open new offices in National Harbor, Maryland.
BET and Viacom recently moved their headquarters from Washington, D.C. to New York, NY. This void allows Amazon Independent the opportunity to become a brand synonymous with the DMV area. With projects in the process of production such as "Take me to the go go" about the manifestation of the D.C. "Go-Go music" and the lives of the late Maxx Kidd, Chuck Brown, Little Benny and Ms. Mack, don;t be surprised to see Amazon Independent fill the void left behind by BET.
