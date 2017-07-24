News By Tag
Hindus seek equality in UK marriage law
GOV.UK website, under "Religious ceremonies" in "Marriages and civil partnerships in the UK", states: "You don't usually need to give notice with the register office if you're getting married in an Anglican church..."
In "Jewish and Quaker marriages" and "Non-Anglican Christian marriages and all other religions": "You need to give notice with the register office at least 28 days before the ceremony".
Religious statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, asked: Should not all Britons be treated equally before the law irrespective of their religions/denominations?
Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that it was 21st century now where UK was a diverse society comprising of various faith traditions. UK marriage regulations, seemed to be out of step with the times, needed a serious overhaul treating all religions/denominations at equal level.
