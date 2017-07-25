 
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Licensing Agreement with MediaNet

 
 
Tags:

Tags:
* Leland Thomas Faegre
* Songtradr
Industry:

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Stateline - Nevada - US

STATELINE, Nev. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the licensing of "Ottoman Odyssey" and "Though a Rainbow," by MediaNet, "the most advanced on-demand audio management and publishing platform…bringing participating artists' music into the company's massive network of download kiosks in private businesses around the world."

The partnership of Songtradr, the fastest-growing, music licensing platform in the world with MediaNet, "a unique a global B2B digital music service and rights business...brings Songtradr artists' music into the company's massive network of download kiosks in private businesses around the world."

Songtradr's world class content management system arms music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process.

On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:

"Licensed previously for the television documentary, "Cisr-I Enbubi'Den Tüp Geçit'E" by the Turkish Historical Society,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Efyktl0vec



"Ottoman Odyssey" is an arrangement derived from an earlier production comprised of a haunting motif that availed itself to mystery and ethnic interpretation. The 'world music fusion' that resulted from the additional production incorporates instrumentation from the Arabian Peninsula that includes: Dumbek, Oud, Turkish Ney, Doudouk and sundry ethnic percussion with drums, bass, electric guitar, cello and viola sections."

Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.

Faegre continued, "Previously licensed by the Four Seasons, Florence, Italy, a "transformed historic treasure in Florence," "Through a Rainbow" engages the listener to imagine its beauty as though one was witnessing its splendor for its naturally brief, yet spectacular duration.  Aurally as delightful as a rainbow arrests our vision, so too does the production of this composition. Choir, cello, viola, violin and French horn sections adorn this evocatively impressionistic arrangement, which also includes a 'thunderstorm,' drums, fretless bass and harp."

Songtradr will collect and distribute fees to participating artists based on their respective shares of usage and net subscriber fees in connection with the service to participating artists on a quarterly basis.

Faegre added, "MediaNet's independent programmatic advertising service firm was created to prepare those that partner with them for the challenges and opportunities of a digital-first world.  We could not be happier to be a partner."

Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:

"…his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities."

"Ottoman Odyssey" and "Through a Rainbow" are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:

https://itunes.apple.com/it/album/on-top-of-a-cloud/id312...

https://www.amazon.com/Top-Cloud-Leland-Thomas-Faegre/dp/B0027R4ZTG/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1501540861&sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=Leland+Thomas+Faegre


About On Top Of a Cloud

On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.

For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/

Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
Source:On Top Of a Cloud
Email:***@aol.com
Tags:Leland Thomas Faegre, Songtradr, Medianet
Industry:Music
Location:Stateline - Nevada - United States
