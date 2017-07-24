News By Tag
Deep Well Services' modeling program provides efficiency, accuracy toward longer laterals
'We are the only snubbing company in the Northeast to have this program'
Zelienople-based DWS uses a special software program to evaluate torque and drag simulation, sensitivity analysis with different friction factors present in the well bore and estimated hook load weights.
"We are the only snubbing company in the Northeast to have this program," said Matt Tourigny, Technical Sales Manager at DWS. "This is helping us sit down with our customers and more accurately pre-plan the job. We attempt to simulate the environment to better understand what kind of issues might come up during the operation. It also will allow us to provide a more thorough post job analysis. We can gauge the accuracy of the program and use it for future learning."
Deep Well Services is a locally-owned oilfield services company specializing in Marcellus and Utica wells. In June, DWS joined an elite group in the oil and gas industry by attaining the American Petroleum Institute (API) Specification Q2 certification for drilling service providers and the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS) certification.
The company continues to grow while utilizing local talent and state-of-the-
The modeling program service is yet another innovation DWS has incorporated to better serve its customers such as Ascent Resources, Chevron, Eclipse, Gulfport, Cabot Oil and Gas, Hess, HG Energy and Range Resources.
"We can run simulations of what the work string will be subjected to in regards to torque, bucking forces and tensile strength," Tourigny explained. "We can do this by running different friction factor scenarios to get a better understanding of the best-case and worst-case scenarios. It provides us a snapshot of different operating parameters that we will see down hole and on surface."
"We are able to take all of this simulation data to pre-plan the job more accurately when it comes to pipe selection, rig selection and rotary capabilities,"
The modeling better prepares DWS to complete longer laterals. The company was involved in Eclipse Resource's record-breaking, 18,544-feet lateral Purple Hayes liquid rich natural gas well in Guernsey County, Ohio, in 2016. Deep Well Services was part of two additional record-length projects this year.
"This sets us apart," Tourigny said of the modeling program.
For more: http://www.deepwellservices.com
Media Contact
Matt Tourigny, Technical Sales Manager
724.473.0687
***@deepwellservices.com
