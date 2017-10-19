San Jose Sharks Executive Walks the Runway for PARTI Program's Charity Fashion Fundraiser

Silicon Valley power couple and philanthropists, John Tortora – COO San Jose Sharks and his wife Debra, will join other civic, business and community leaders support youth who have been bullied, as they strut down the runway.

-- PARTI Program's ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show Fundraiser at the Corinthian Ballroom in San Jose on October 19, 2017, will feature a number of celebrity and influential faces making appearances and showing off their modeling moves to raise awareness for the cause of bullying prevention (October is National Bullying Awareness Month).The event raises money for Bullying Prevention tool Kits and supports youth to lead community service projects throughout the school year in California schools.Others taking part in the event include host, Dennis Brown, retired San Francisco 49er, Super Bowl winner, and On-Air Analyst for Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, VIP Reception host Chris Boyd – VP Kaiser Permanente, and Fashion Show host Joshua Russell – VP Bank of America.PARTI Program provides direct support to youth who suffer from bullying, depression, violent lifestyles, unhealthy relationships, and unstable families.ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show FundraiserOctober 19, 20176:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.The Corinthian Grand Ballroom196 N 3rd St.Second FloorSan Jose, CA 95112The Annual ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show Fundraiser event provides a unique opportunity to join the fun and festivities while connecting with the Silicon Valley community to build awareness and show support for an important cause.ExPosure Celebrity Fashion Show Fundraiser provides a fun, entertaining, and engaging way to "wow" clients, vendors, and employees. Feel good about supporting our organization as you enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with music, entertainment, and networking as we celebrate as a community and raise funds to support the great works of youth. Come be part of a festive evening and watch Celebrities and Silicon Valley Executives stroll the fashion runway, bid on Silent Auction items, partake in raffles, and dance to the tracks of one of Silicon Valley's most prolific DJs.Invited guests include Elected Officials, Civic Leaders, Media and Business Professionals. It is through the support of businesses and organizations that we are able to strengthen our programs and develop new and innovative projects to serve our youth and community.PARTI PROGRAM:The P.A.R.T.I. (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) Program believes that our children are our community's greatest assets. Every day we work to change the lives of youth who suffer from bullying, depression, violent lifestyles, unhealthy relationships and unstable families. We provide support activities for many low-income and underrepresented youth who otherwise never receive an opportunity to be heard or get placed in leadership roles in their school. PARTI Program believes leadership and service should be the common expectation and experience of all young people.Established in 2000, the P.A.R.T.I. Program is a non-partisan, non-sectarian 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with the primary mission of enhancing youth critical thinking skills.PARTI Program serves over 5,000 high-risk, impacted and intentional youth in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, and Los Angeles County. Our main programs are High Impact, Cultural Arts (Fusion), PARTI Health, Leadership Development, and Mentorship Program.