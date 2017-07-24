News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
You can plant these paper plates once you're done eating!
We offer an alternative that converts users of paper products into responsible consumers.
Hailing from Colombia and brought to St. Louis via Arch Grants by co-founders Claudia Isabel Barona (CMO) and Andres Benavides (CEO), Lifepack sells "packaging that generates life".
Our sustainable, disposable, biodegradable paper products are made from pineapple crowns and corn husks—agricultural waste by-products—
https://l.facebook.com/
Contact
Andres Benavides
***@hotmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse