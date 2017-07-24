News By Tag
Malik Beasley to Hold Youth Basketball Skills Camp in Atlanta
Now, Beasley will impart his knowledge to young ball players in his first MB5 Pro Academy Basketball Camp in Atlanta, to be held Aug. 12-13, 2017 at the St Francis High School, the site where Malik had his #5 jersey retired. He is the first and only athlete, in any sport, to have his jersey retired at St. Francis High.
Working hard has always been part of Beasley's DNA. Beasley played his high school basketball at St. Francis High in Alpharetta, Ga., and Coach Drew Catlett had a front row seat to witness Beasley's work ethic.
"Always had a great attitude," Catlett said. "He just has an unbelievable work ethic. I've been coaching 30 years on different levels, I'm not sure I've ever been around a kid that works as hard as he does."
Malik knows, "that to whom much is given much is required." Giving back starts with the MB5 Pro Academy's belief that, "it takes a village." Malik Beasley and the MB5 Pro Academy is committed to the dream that we can create opportunities for young people with support.
Beasley's camp, put on by the MB5 Pro Academy, is designed to help young athletes develop basketball skills and learn the importance of performance preparation. Beasley will work with young players along with coaches from "The Skill Factory," a sports training organization.
The camp is for boys ages 8-18. Registration is $60 per athlete.
To register for Beasley's camp, log on to...
http://mb5academy.leagueapps.com and click on the "Atlanta" link.
Media Contact
Clay Johnson
404-384-7263
cjohnson@flymb5.com
