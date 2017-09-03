News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GoldLink Coming To Nashville Sep 3, 2017 At Exit/In For His "At What Cost" North American Tour
Tickets to rapper GoldLink concert tour on sale now. He will be in Nashville at Exit/In. Grab your tickets today.
GoldLink recently released his debut studio album titled, At What Cost. His groovy and classic style will have you in a feel good mood throughout the night. You don't want to miss this performance. You'll definitely groove to the tunes of Palm Trees and Late Night.
Growing up in the Washington D.C. and DMV area, GoldLink climbed his way through the ranks within the city's underground music scene. In 2015 he was named one of XXL Freshman's. He has got the attention of veteran rappers such as, Wale and Gucci Mane. GoldLink is well on his way to being amongst the greats.
Tickets are currently on sale for this 18+ event. Doors open at 7PM. Come out for a night of fun. Grab your tickets now and don't delay, or it might be too late. Tickets are selling fast. Buy tickets here, http://www.topeventpromoter.com/
Contact
Top Event Promoter
***@topeventpromoter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse