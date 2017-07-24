 
News By Tag
* Leather Jackets
* Mens Leather
* Womens Leather
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Introducing Same Day Shipping on Select Products on leatherHERE

As we expand, we are increasing our product line that we can ship the same day.
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- While we have been focusing on custom and tailored area of our business, we have not forgotten about customers looking for fast deliveries. As we add new products, a great chunk of our inventory will be avaialble for same day shipping. That includes weekends. We will continue to use USPS and DHL for all our deliveries.

The best part is that Shipping remains free. We don't beleve in charging our customers any more than what is reasonable. We like to have long term relationships and we are happy to take on some costs if we can achieve customer satisfaction.

The products avaialble for Same Day Shipping will be marked. As always, we are here for any questions you may have and are happy to accommodate.

Same Day Shipping is already live on the online store and we are looking forward to seeing you online. The payment methods are Credit Card and PayPal. The Return Policy remains 30 day with no questions asked. You still have the lifetime guarantee on all our products.Thats right. Even if something goes wrong years from now, we'll replade your jacket with no questions asked.

Stop by our store and enjoy this promotion among many more. https://leatherhere.com

Media Contact
leatherHERE
(714) 696-9841
***@leatherhere.com
End
Source:
Email:***@leatherhere.com Email Verified
Tags:Leather Jackets, Mens Leather, Womens Leather
Industry:Retail
Location:Costa Mesa - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share