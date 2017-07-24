News By Tag
Introducing Same Day Shipping on Select Products on leatherHERE
As we expand, we are increasing our product line that we can ship the same day.
The best part is that Shipping remains free. We don't beleve in charging our customers any more than what is reasonable. We like to have long term relationships and we are happy to take on some costs if we can achieve customer satisfaction.
The products avaialble for Same Day Shipping will be marked. As always, we are here for any questions you may have and are happy to accommodate.
Same Day Shipping is already live on the online store and we are looking forward to seeing you online. The payment methods are Credit Card and PayPal. The Return Policy remains 30 day with no questions asked. You still have the lifetime guarantee on all our products.Thats right. Even if something goes wrong years from now, we'll replade your jacket with no questions asked.
Stop by our store and enjoy this promotion among many more. https://leatherhere.com
