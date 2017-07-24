 
News By Tag
* Industry Sector Job Fair
* Retail | Restaurant
* Hospitality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524


Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, with regional workforce agency, sponsors regional job fair

Job Fair based on feedback received last year at Chamber's sold-out program, Bluemound Road Building Boom – From Barker to Moorland.
 
 
Carol White, President | CEO
Carol White, President | CEO
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Industry Sector Job Fair
Retail | Restaurant
Hospitality

Industry:
Business

Location:
Brookfield - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Events

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with a regional workforce agency, is sponsoring an "industry sector" job fair on September 6, 2017, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield, 375 S Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI 53005. This job fair is targeted at linking job seekers in the retail/restaurant/hospitality sector with companies who are hiring.

Carol White, president & CEO of GBCC, said, "We learned from the successful job fair we sponsored in 2016 that many businesses were interested in an "industry sector" job fair to better target the appropriate job seeker. This year, in part due to the Bluemound Road building boom and feedback we received last year at our sold-out program, Bluemound Road Building Boom – From Barker to Moorland, we are focusing on the retail, restaurant, and hospitality sector."

White continued, "We heard from our members that they need team members – we are hosting this job fair to support our business community. Almost everywhere you travel in our area, you see "Now Hiring" signs. Employers are eager to make connections with job seekers. Your business does not have to be a member of the Brookfield Chamber to participate in the event. And, your business does not need to be in Brookfield or even Waukesha County."

To reserve a booth or for more information, please contact Renee Ostrowski at the Brookfield Chamber at 262-786-1886. For business owners, there is a fee of $175.00 per space; Brookfield Chamber members receive a discounted fee of $125.00. Electrical service is available for an additional fee of $25.

The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area.  The Chamber also recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.

The Brookfield Chamber ranks in the top 5 of the largest Milwaukee-area Chambers of Commerce, as reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal on June 9, 2017. For more information about The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, please contact Carol White, President & CEO, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com.

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:Industry Sector Job Fair, Retail | Restaurant, Hospitality
Industry:Business
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Murphy Associates PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share