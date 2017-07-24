News By Tag
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, with regional workforce agency, sponsors regional job fair
Job Fair based on feedback received last year at Chamber's sold-out program, Bluemound Road Building Boom – From Barker to Moorland.
Carol White, president & CEO of GBCC, said, "We learned from the successful job fair we sponsored in 2016 that many businesses were interested in an "industry sector" job fair to better target the appropriate job seeker. This year, in part due to the Bluemound Road building boom and feedback we received last year at our sold-out program, Bluemound Road Building Boom – From Barker to Moorland, we are focusing on the retail, restaurant, and hospitality sector."
White continued, "We heard from our members that they need team members – we are hosting this job fair to support our business community. Almost everywhere you travel in our area, you see "Now Hiring" signs. Employers are eager to make connections with job seekers. Your business does not have to be a member of the Brookfield Chamber to participate in the event. And, your business does not need to be in Brookfield or even Waukesha County."
To reserve a booth or for more information, please contact Renee Ostrowski at the Brookfield Chamber at 262-786-1886. For business owners, there is a fee of $175.00 per space; Brookfield Chamber members receive a discounted fee of $125.00. Electrical service is available for an additional fee of $25.
The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. The Chamber also recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
The Brookfield Chamber ranks in the top 5 of the largest Milwaukee-area Chambers of Commerce, as reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal on June 9, 2017. For more information about The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, please contact Carol White, President & CEO, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com.
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
