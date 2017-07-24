 
B.L. Blair Announces Release of The Lost Spaniel

The Lost Spaniel is the third novella in the Lost and Found Pets series. Alexandra Prescott opened Lost and Found Pets because she loves animals. Reuniting pet and owner is more than just a job.
 
 
MCKINNEY, Texas - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The newest installment in the Lost and Found Pets Series is out now! While searching for a lost cat, Alex finds a weak and injured Great Dane. Within 24 hours, she has a hunted dog, a cryptic message, and a hitman on her tail.

Book Details:

The Lost Spaniel is the third novella in the Lost and Found Pets series. Alexandra Prescott opened Lost and Found Pets because she loves animals. Reuniting pet and owner is more than just a job.

When Alex's mentor, Eddie Hill, calls about his lost Cocker Spaniel, Alex rushes to the rescue. They quickly track the dog to an abandoned construction site, but after bullets start flying, Alex realizes there's more to this case than a missing dog.

Alex and Eddie have to dig into their pasts to find out who might want to harm them or their pets. The list of suspects grows long as Alex tries to solve the mystery of the lost Spaniel.

About the Author:
B. L. Blair writes mystery/romance stories. Like most authors, she has been writing most of her life and has dozens of books started. She just needs the time to finish them.

She is the author of the Holton Romance Series, the Leah Norwood Mysteries, and the Lost and Found Pets Novellas. She enjoys reading books, writing books, and traveling wherever and as often as time and money allows. She is currently working on her latest book set in Texas, where she lives with her family.

For More information on The Lost Spaniel: http://booklaunch.io/rabtbooktours/the-lost-spaniel
Email: blblair100@yahoo.com
Website: http://www.blblair.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blblair100
Twitter: https://twitter.com/blblair100

Source:B.L. Blair
