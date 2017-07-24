News By Tag
Minnesota Ketamine Clinic Selects Force0six as Internet Marketing Agency
Force0six will lead the strategic planning efforts for Minnesota Ketamine Clinics digital marketing campaign providing radius targeted ads using Google Adwords as well as multiple social media outlets. They will also be tasked with the websites search engine optimization (SEO) efforts and monthly analytics. This cohesive digital marketing effort will draw in clients seeking this specialized treatment throughout the midwest including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and beyond.
Jake Bastien, CEO and Founder of Force0six stated,
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Simelgor and the Minnesota Ketamine Clinic. Our team looks forward to helping them continue to grow their business with the help of our combined digital marketing efforts."
About MN Ketamine Clinic - http://mnketamine.com
Dr. Gregory Simelgor completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Minnesota and decided to expand his scope of practice and started the Minnesota Ketamine Clinic where he consults patients suffering from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. He uses recently discovered properties of a familiar medication ketamine to help patients in their fight with their debilitating illnesses. With his expertise in anesthesiology, Dr. Simelgor focuses on safe and effective ways of administering ketamine therapy in the outpatient setting.
About Force0six - http://www.force0six.com
Force0six brings digital into all aspects of your business, from online channels, processes, and analytics to the operating model, incentives, and culture. Specialties include:
🛒 Ecommerce Optimization & Analytics
🛒 Digital Marketing
🛒 Social Media Marketing
🛒 Google Adwords
🛒 Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
🛒 Pay Per Click (PPC) Services
Media Contact
Jake Bastien, Founder and CEO
Force0six, LLC
info@force0six.com
