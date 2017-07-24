Minnesota Ketamine Clinic Selects Force0six as Internet Marketing Agency

Force0six and Minnesota Ketamine Clinic

-- MN Ketamine Clinic, a clinical practice headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, has selected Force0six, a full-service internet marketing firm specializing in SEO, Google Adwords and Social Media Marketing, as its Internet Marketing agency.Force0six will lead the strategic planning efforts for Minnesota Ketamine Clinics digital marketing campaign providing radius targeted ads using Google Adwords as well as multiple social media outlets. They will also be tasked with the websites search engine optimization (SEO) efforts and monthly analytics. This cohesive digital marketing effort will draw in clients seeking this specialized treatment throughout the midwest including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and beyond.Jake Bastien, CEO and Founder of Force0six stated,Dr. Gregory Simelgor completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Minnesota and decided to expand his scope of practice and started the Minnesota Ketamine Clinic where he consults patients suffering from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. He uses recently discovered properties of a familiar medication ketamine to help patients in their fight with their debilitating illnesses. With his expertise in anesthesiology, Dr. Simelgor focuses on safe and effective ways of administering ketamine therapy in the outpatient setting.Force0six brings digital into all aspects of your business, from online channels, processes, and analytics to the operating model, incentives, and culture. Specialties include:🛒 Ecommerce Optimization & Analytics🛒 Digital Marketing🛒 Social Media Marketing🛒 Google Adwords🛒 Search Engine Optimization (SEO)🛒 Pay Per Click (PPC) Services