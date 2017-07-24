 
News By Tag
* Crystalline Silica
* Osha
* Ehs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524


Respirable Crystalline Silica Exposures in the Construction Industry Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Crystalline Silica
* Osha
* Ehs

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Features

PHOENIX - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the upcoming enforcement of the final rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding respirable crystalline silica and the construction industry.

"Exposure to crystalline silica is a serious health concern for millions in the construction industry," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "In fact, OSHA reports about 2 million in the industry are exposed to respirable crystalline silica. We hope this new video provides some insight into the new rule that OSHA plans to begin enforcing on September 23rd."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/YTwQiEgWLfw



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,230,000 times or to join more than 2,855 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cochraneassoc.com Email Verified
Tags:Crystalline Silica, Osha, Ehs
Industry:Construction
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cochrane & Associates, LLC News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share