Allen Maintenance, Inc. Cleans Commercial Environments
Michigan businesses and organizations require effective commercial cleaning and building maintenance services that help eliminate germs and bacteria.
In fact, to provide better commercial cleaning services throughout the Metro Detroit and Southeastern, Michigan areas; Allen Maintenance, Inc. is interested in building business alliances with your business or organization.
For more than 25-years, Allen Maintenance, Inc. has operated its Lincoln Park, MI headquarters on Dix-Toledo Hwy. This commercial cleaning and building maintenance service provider has built its reputation on integrity, and practices a satisfaction guaranteed ethic model- established by the ISSA-Worldwide Cleaning Association, who they are an active member of.
The very reason why the Better Business Bureau has rated, Allen Maintenance, Inc. with an A+ rating.
Therefore, local businesses and organizations can rest assured that, Allen Maintenance, Inc. effectively trains its staff who works in the field, and conducts criminal background checks on all new hires.
Services include: removing finger prints from desktops, walls, and light fixtures, wiping behind computer monitors, removing trash, sanitizing restrooms, sweeping and mopping floors, and vacuuming. With the use of EPA approved products, germ and bacteria are eliminated, leaving business offices clean and smelling good, every time.
As a reminder, if your business or organization lacks effective cleaning and sanitation, why not contact a professional service provider, who cares.
Our office hours are Monday-Friday 9am-3pm. Call Allen Maintenance, Inc., today at 313.383.4840, to learn how we can help your business or organization shine. Or log on to our Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com , and complete our "Contact Us" form.
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
