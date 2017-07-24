News By Tag
National event, the Spin Awards poised to make history in the Atlanta, Georgia area
The Spin Awards takes a stab at making history as the first national ceremonial event of its kind that is family friendly, positive and prestigious.. Expect a phenomenal event that will not only uplift but entertain in an beautiful inviting setting.
Renowned Radio Personality, Denise Hill of Radio One is scheduled to deliver a speech that is sure to encourage all as she is a motivational speaker along with various Christian gospel talent from across the United States including No Flesh, Comedian Stephon Smith, Faith Head, Juan Santiago & Uninhibited Praise and the Volunteer State Mass Choir plus many more.
The Spin Awards will recognize those who could be called the "unsung heroes" in the Christian Gospel Radio Industry. The combined repetitive daily actions of these individuals including radio host, radio personalities, announcers, deejays podcasters, radio stations and their staff, all work together to bring us great Christian Gospel music from indie artist as well as major artist from across the world and the Spin Awards believes they should be remembered and respected.
"It is our intent to honor our Christian Gospel radio family and we encourage all to partner with the Spin Awards by volunteering, promoting, donating buying tickets and Spin Awards gear to help make the Spin Awards the —"Biggest Night In Christian Gospel Radio"— as we recognize our spinners and give honor to the Lord," declares Spin Awards Planning Coordinator, BM Snowden.
Come and experince this trailblazing event that will leave you feeling warm, fuzzy and delighted inside your heart. For more information about the Spin Awards and/or would like to be a volunteer or vendor, please contact BM Snowden at info@thespinawards.com or visit the Spin Awards online at www.thespinawards.com.
About The Spin Awards
The Spin Awards is a new enterprise presented by Appointed Music Ministries's founder, multi award winning gospel recording artist Appointed who is also a media personality, publisher and Pastor. The Spin Awards event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message in a way that is uplifting and fun to the audience while bringing glory to His Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. Visit the Spin Awards at www.thespinawrds.com.
About BGNTV
The Bless Group Incorporated is a Gospel Entertainment company that promotes wholesome family entertainment 24 hours, 7 days a week. We are so excited to showcase independent artist, small business owners and operators on our television and radio network station. We here at TBGI understand the need to bring good Christian family orientated programming in your home, work, and places of business. Programs that will make you laugh, think, transform, and even sing along. If you or someone you know that would like to be a part of any or all of our shows. Vist online at www.theblessgroupinc.com.
Contact
BM Snowden
UpLook Management
***@gmail.com
