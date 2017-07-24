 
Issey Miyake Men Autumn/Winter 2017 now available at Closet Case Dubai

For the first time in the UAE since 2007, the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection of Issey Miyake Men is now stocked at Closet Case Dubai.
 
DUBAI, UAE - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time since 2007, Issey Miyake Men is available again in the United Arab Emirates, stocked at Closet Case Dubai.

The world renowned technology-driven designer from Japan is recognized for his innovative approach to contemporary design. Miyake's process explores the fundamental relationship between the body, the cloth that covers it, and the space created between these two elements, resulting in a signature aesthetic and methodology developed over the decades.

Forest Breath – Hear the call of the Wild

Miyake's AW17 collection entitled ' Forest Breath' combines the ease of urban outfits, the outdoor spirit of trekking and the patterns that arise from nature's energy. According to the design house, men today stand for a new relationship with elegance – one that integrates the sensibility of natural textures. Ever pursuing the aesthetic of functionality, this season Issey Miyake Men presents mobile workwear that encompasses the essence of the forest as seen through a spectrum of colors that fade into the distant forest dim.

Closet Case Dubai – A store for those in the know

Closet Case has expanded into he Middle East after having been a prime destination in London for over 20 years. With international brands on board, the concept store presents the audience with a unique, multi-sensory experience in the heart of Dubai's creative industry, Dubai Design District. With a unique focus on menswear, Closet Case curates a unique ambiance showcasing brands including Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto, Issey Miyake and Ann Demeulemeester among various others.

Closet Case Dubai

G09, Building 7

Dubai Design District

Dubai, UAE

Instagram: closetcasedubai

www.closetcase.eu

Jamie Yassin
***@closetcaseconcepts.com
