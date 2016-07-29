breaking entertainment news legendary moody Scott réturns to pahrump fall festival 2017

American Soul and blues recording artist Moody Scott excepts chamber of commerce talent committee invitation to perform at this year parhump fall festival

-- merican historical sixties soul and blues recording artist moody Scott is getting set to return to this year annual parhump fall festival spokesperson for the artist has confirmed his appearance date schedule for Saturday September 23rd 8:pm to 8:45 only this years annual fall festival in pahrump begins on the following dates Thursday thruSunday sept 21-22-23-24 contact the the parump nevada chamber of commerce for tickets for this year festival. moodys appearance would be a kick off for his upcoming anticipated under the stars historical musical retirement party Saturday October 7th at the famous teĉopa hot springs resorts annual end of summer music celebration tickets for moodys musical retirement is priced at $10.00 perperson and can be purchased at the event location.and your purchased tickets will be entered into the tecopa end of summer free gift prize winning drawings throughout the day.come hungry and enjoy a delicious taste of Louisiana aunthenic down home creole BBQ available all day from 12 noon until food can also be available from the famous tecopa bistro this year event in tecopa will feature some off the hook awesome live entertainment plus a musicians and friends jam session for tickets advance per- ordering 702-203-6766 and can be picked up at the event location you can also get your advance admission tickets from the tecopa hotsprings resorts for cabins camping spaces and RVs call 760-852-4420