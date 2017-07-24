 
News By Tag
* White Working Class
* Hillbilly
* Trump Voters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524


Liberal Elites Look Down on Working Class Whites

Their "Class Callousness" May Provide a "Recipe For Class Conflict"
 
 
"Liberal Elite" Misunderstand and Look Down on White Working Class
"Liberal Elite" Misunderstand and Look Down on White Working Class
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* White Working Class
* Hillbilly
* Trump Voters

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- A new book argues that the "liberal elite" not only misunderstand, but actually look down upon if not despise, members of the white working class who helped propel Donald Trump to victory, notes the academic who first called for the establishment of white working class studies.

        The new book,"White Working Class," joins "Hillbilly Elegy," "White Trash,"  and "Strangers in Their Own Land" in trying to understand this important but overlooked segment of the population.

        But much of its focus is on how the elite see and misunderstand them, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who called for a new academic discipline – like black- or women's- or LGBT studies –  days after surprise (to many) votes of the white working class resulted in an upset election.

        According to law professor Joan C. Williams, the clueless and callous attitudes of the liberal elites with whom she associates at the University of California's Hastings College of Law in San Francisco reflected in the questions they ask among themselves.

        These include: "Why don't they push their kids harder to succeed and go to college? Shouldn't they move for better jobs? Why do they resent government benefits? Aren't they just racist? Sexist? And why do they dislike us so much, even while admiring gauche plutocrats such as President Trump?" (as the Washington Post put it).

        She, like Banzhaf, suggests that such studies are long overdue, especially in light of the liberal elite's attitudes towards other groups: "During an era when wealthy white Americans have learned to sympathetically imagine the lives of the poor, people of color, and LGBTQ people . . . the white working class has been insulted or ignored."

        Williams explains why so many white working class Americans seem to be outraged by government programs aimed at those just below them on the income scale, and yet seemingly don't resent those who already have great wealth.

        When such assistance programs "are limited to those below a certain income level [and] . . .  exclude those just a notch above . . . this is a recipe for class conflict. . . . Because the white working class resents programs for the poor, to the extent that benefit cuts target the poor, that's attractive. To the extent that tax cuts for the rich hold the promise of jobs, that's attractive, too."

        As Banzhaf had previously noted, professionals tend to suffer from what Williams calls "class cluelessness — and in some cases, even class callousness," and this can lead to the kind of resentment which helped put Trump in the Oval Office.

        As she notes, "most working-class people have little contact with the truly rich but they suffer class affronts from professionals every day: the doctor who unthinkingly patronizes the medical technician, the harried office worker who treats the security guard as invisible, the overbooked business traveler who snaps at the TSA agent."

        Banzhaf especially slammed professors living in ivory towers.

JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/  jbanzhaf3ATgmail.com  @profbanzhaf

Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@gwu.edu
Tags:White Working Class, Hillbilly, Trump Voters
Industry:Education
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share