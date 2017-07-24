Two Restaurants at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Awarded with TripAdvisor 2017 Certificate of Excell

Cactus Jacks and Da Vinci's restaurants at Millennium Airport Hotel have been recognized with 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on consistent great reviews.

-- Cactus Jacks and Da Vinci's restaurants at Millennium Airport Hotel have been recognized with 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on consistent great reviews.Cactus Jacks is one of the most popular Latino restaurants in Dubai serving Latino food and late night "fiestas" daily. The outlet is known for its famous frozen margaritas and mojitos; with delicious speciality fajitas, great theme nights, and live entertainment. Equally popular is Da Vinci's which opened in 1989 and was the 3Italian restaurant to open in Dubai. Since then, it flourished collecting numerous culinary awards such as being in top 3 Dubai's Favorite Italian Restaurant for 3 consecutive years.Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "There is nothing more gratifying than to see guests appreciate our product and service on a globally trusted portal such as TripAdvisor. With social networking becoming increasingly important, world of mouth recommendations such as these are invaluable. Positive guest experiences go a long way in creating loyal customers which in turn generates better financial performance."Established in 2000, TripAdvisor is now the world's largest travel site and offers more than 500 million reviews and opinions with a base of over 390 million unique monthly visitors. Now in its 7year, the Certificate of Excellence celebrates establishments that consistently earn great TripAdvisor reviews from travellers. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.Sheryl AquiatanAssistant Marketing Manager04 702 8864 / 04 702 8888sheryl.aquiatan@millenniumhotels.comHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com