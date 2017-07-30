News By Tag
GCC Exchange moves to its New Head Office at Baniyas Road, Deira Dubai
GCC Exchange takes a step ahead towards growth and prosperity by moving to its New Head Office at Baniyas Road, Deira- Dubai. The inauguration ceremony was undertaken in the presence of Top Management and GCC Exchange Employees with the inauguration ribbon being cut by the Board of Directors.
"At GCC Exchange, we believe that the only thing constant is change and our collective decision of shifting our Head Office has certainly proved to be a positive step towards GCC Exchange's growth. Indeed, the idea of an open office concept along with its state-of-the-
He further added, "This shall definitely add a positive impact in the journey ahead and I firmly believe that this shall resonate enthusiasm in our workforce, thus adding productivity. This shall also encourage our employees to perform better and to deliver the best towards our big and wider goals which we have set for the future.
Revered for its excellent professional work ethics and ability to deliver more than promised, indeed GCC Exchange is all set to achieve its ultimate goal of being a customer preferred and a trusted exchange house across the globe. After expanding its operations in various countries and developing a reputation for introducing new conveniences at unmatched prices, GCC Exchange has proudly secured its position among top three exchange houses for salary processing.
While employees are delighted over the new state-of-art facility, top management of GCC Exchange has already started to chalk out new plans to emerge as the market leader in the remittance business, all over the world.
About GCC Exchange:
Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, remittance and foreign exchange GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Established in 2005 GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.
For more information log on to www.gccexchange.com| http://www.gccexchangeblog.com
