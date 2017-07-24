News By Tag
"Gender Equality in a New Inclusive African Economy" Conference (GENIAE 2018) | Atlanta, GA (USA)
GENIAE 2018 will address the gender gap in technology, create a platform for collaborations and provide opportunities that empower women in their lives and support solutions for inclusive economic growth.
GENIAE will kick off Day 1 with an assessment of the current gender gap in Africa, before exploring the critical role technology and private equity investment have in bridging that gap. It will also provide a platform for discussing practical strategies to tackle gender equality and potential opportunities for cross-border collaboration.
Day 2 will start by exploring the gender gap in the African aeronautics economy and culminate on the subject of inclusiveness;
For more information about 'GENIAE' contact Jessica Akintoye at Jessica.akintoye@
http://www.k2africa.com/
Notes To Editors
About Konnect2Africa:
Konnect2Africa Ltd [K2A] is a UK based company with the development of Africa at the forefront of its existence. We organise Senior level summits and High Profile Business Events. Our focus is on the sectors in African economies that require investment to grow. We work closely with government officials, experienced companies, and regulators to make it easier for investors to connect with the African business landscape.
About International Women's Think Tank:
The International Women's Think Tank is an innovative organization focused on Promoting Research, Critical Thinking and Innovative Solutions on issues related to Women and Girls. We encourage the discovery of solutions to problems, and facilitate interaction in pursuit of these goals. We work to stay on the cutting edge of issues and will continue to meet and bring inspired people together to ensure that we provide current updates about issues related to women and girls.
About WorldWideWomen:
We are a new company on a mission to support and enhance the lives of women and girls around the world. We know there is a lot to do, but we believe the first step is to create a central place where women can come to find and share valuable resources, connect with each other, and collaborate to solve issues that impact our global community of women.
Our online resource center connects women to thousands of valuable and vetted organizations, programs and services that have the potential to powerfully and positively impact our lives.
About Mums in Tech:
Mums in Tech trains women in foundational coding skills and tech literacy during the maternity period within a child-inclusive, parent-friendly learning environment. By removing childcare obstacles and challenging cultural perceptions of motherhood, we empower women to envision new possibilities for their futures, while diversifying the talent pool and driving economic growth.
Jessica Akintoye
jessica.akintoye@
