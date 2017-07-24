News By Tag
Mars Electric is Named a Certified Female Business Enterprise (FBE)
City of Cleveland certifies Mars Electric, Northeast Ohio's leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies, as a FBE.
"I'm proud to work with my husband, sons and tremendous colleagues at Mars Electric to make it easy for customers to get all of their lighting, gear and electrical supplies in one place. We consider all of our employees to be family. It's what Sam and Rebecca believed 65 years ago and still holds true today," said Fran Doris, Mars Electric CEO.
Mars Electric recently opened its 12th and largest location in Mayfield Village. "Our goal is to be the #1 electrical wholesale distributor in Northeast Ohio. Adding the 12th location and doubling the size of our warehouse ensures our customers have the products and services they need when they need them," said Michael Mammone, Vice President of Sales of Mars Electric. Mars Electrics' central warehouse now supplies 11 other locations serving customers who work on job sites from Cleveland to Ashtabula and Youngstown, and Akron to South of Canton and Sandusky.
About Mars Electric
Mars Electric, a leading independent, wholesale distributor of lighting, gear and electrical supplies, is devoted to providing extraordinary service and value to its customers. At the heart of Mars Electric's operation are its dedicated, experienced and highly respected employees. Now with twelve branches across northeast Ohio, Mars is able to quickly deliver nearly any product a contractor needs for their project. Visit http://mars-
