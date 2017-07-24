Leesa Robinson Agency to go Public!?

BILOXI, Miss.
- July 29, 2017
-- Entertainment Mogul, Leesa Robinson owner of several entertainment companies may decide to go public with Leesa Robinson Agency Incorporated. Leesa said today, The long term benefits of being publicly traded are numerous and can include: improved liquidity, higher company valuation, the ability to make acquisitions, attract and retain employees with the company's stock and greater access to capital at a lower cost. In addition, being a publicly traded enterprise allows a company to make acquisitions with its stock, since public company stock can be viewed as currency for mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, public trading status often leads to a higher price at a later offering of a company's securities. Leesa feels that her company already valued at 7.25 million can only increase in value, and with acquisitions as an incentive and will allow sale of stock shares to raise funds for new projects and locations in all fifty states. Anyone interested in purchasing shares, please contact LRA 888-819-0573 or visit us at http://www.leesarobinson.com