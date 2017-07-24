 
San Diego Lice Treatment Service, LiceDoctors, Expands its In-Home Service to Reach More Families

LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service is now available to homes in several additional suburbs of San Diego, California. The company launched its expansion in response to increasing demand from families in the area.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Two words that are guaranteed to upset parents: "head lice". No parents wants to hear those words any where near them. Nontheless, head lice are real and are here to stay according to Wendy Beck, owner of LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service. The company makes house calls to families in need in San Diego and all nearby areas.

Responding to intensifying demand for its all-natural, in-home professional lice removal service, LiceDoctors has extended its geographical treatment terrirtory to encompass more homes in the San Diego area.  LiceDoctors will make home visits to families in all of the following cities: Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Oceanside, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach, and Vista, as well as to all towns in the area.

According to owner Karen Sokoloff, "We are always pleased to be able to offer our services to a wider area of families. We know from several years of experience that many families prefer the comfort and privacy of in-home treatment. Remember when doctors used to make house calls? We come to your home (in an unmarked car) so that you can maintain absolute privacy (no worries about being spotted by your neighbor or child's friend as you go into a lice salon or clinic and no worries about a lice-free child contracting a case of lice from the salon or clinic.).  At-home service also allows you maximum flexibility and convenience as when one child is finished being checked, she can return to her at-home activities—no need to wait for little sister to be treated.  LiceDoctors takes away your stress and makes your lice treatment experience as pleasant as possible.  Families trust our experience as  we have successfully treated over 300,000 clients! Word of mouth from satisfied clients is a big source of our referrals. We are also the only lice treatment service in California with a medical doctor on staff."

The company makes house calls in California in fourteen locations from San Francisco to San Diego. LiceDoctors can be reached day or night, 365 days a year in the San Diego area at 858-939-9202 or online at https://www.licedoctors.com/california/san-diego-lice-tre...

Source:LiceDoctors
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Lice Treatment, San Diego lice, lice removal Encinitas
Industry:Family
Location:San Diego - California - United States
