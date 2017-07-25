Motion Picture Production & Rating Makes home in Las Vegas

Las Vegas gets a major motion picture company which has over 30 films in the works over the next couple years. Legacy Lenz Entertainment Corporation will add another 300 jobs for Vegas valley residents.

George Clinton

702-629-2656

George Clinton
702-629-2656

--Produces, made for Television shows, Feature Films, Commercials, Documentaries of all types, Infomercials, Re-enactments, Legal Videos, Sports, News, Safety Videos and Corporate Videos. As for other production companies our ability to distribute to major Networks and Theaters make Legacy Lenz Entertainment the most efficient source for any Production and Distribution Company. As proud members of N.P.A.A. National Performers Actors Association and U.S.F.R. United States Film Ratings as well as ties the members of National Theater Owners.The worlds newest and biggest award ceremony making home here in Las Vegas. The very first annual Legacy Thespian Awards will dominate the Oscars by true meaning.There will be two other award ceremonies each year USFR Awards, and NPAA Awards that of which will become the new standard for world entertainment awards.Get involved in the community as we are for Las Vegas residents and local growth.You may visit us at: www.legacylenzentertainment.com, www.npaa.us