Motion Picture Production & Rating Makes home in Las Vegas
Las Vegas gets a major motion picture company which has over 30 films in the works over the next couple years. Legacy Lenz Entertainment Corporation will add another 300 jobs for Vegas valley residents.
Legacy Thespian Awards
The worlds newest and biggest award ceremony making home here in Las Vegas. The very first annual Legacy Thespian Awards will dominate the Oscars by true meaning.
There will be two other award ceremonies each year USFR Awards, and NPAA Awards that of which will become the new standard for world entertainment awards.
Get involved in the community as we are for Las Vegas residents and local growth.
You may visit us at: www.legacylenzentertainment.com, www.npaa.us
Media Contact
George Clinton
702-629-2656
***@legacylenzentertainment.com
