Manzo acquiring Simple Marketing Inc
July 26, 2017, Robert Ritch, President of Manzo and Simple Marketing Inc. announced that they have entered into a fully executed Letter of Intent and the due diligence process has started.
Update on 7/28/17
To start off; I want to emphasize again that this is a long term play for me and not just a quick hit; therefore news and events will be occurring at a steady and planned pace. As an investor, this can be great news or be disturbing depending on your investment strategy. I would like to point out that since I took over the stock has risen from $0.0001 to a close yesterday of $0.0013 and that by the trading volume many have taken profits.
Here is a recap of events this week:
• Executed Letter of Intent and entered into due diligence with Simple Marketing Inc. (http://www.simplemarketinginc.com/
• Have submitted a request to change the name to Manzo Holdings Inc, which will better reflect the purpose of the company. My team settled on this name so we would not have to change the ticker symbol. As some of you have expressed concerns about the stock being reversed; I will state again that we have no plans to do so at this time.
• We are forming Manzo Mangement Services which will be a wholly owned LLC of MNZO (http://robertritch.com/
Rober Ritch
(615) 241-5241
rob@robertritch.com
