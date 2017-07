Manzo acquiring Simple Marketing Inc

Contact

End

-- On July 24, 2017, Robert Ritch, President of Manzo has completed negotiations with Simple Makreting Inc. (http://www.simplemarketinginc.com/)Letter of Intent will be executed this week. Robert Ritch was an angel investor in the company because he could not find a firm he was happy with so he took an equity position in Simple Marketing. He and Robert Downey, CEO of Simple Marketing then built a firm that can scale the services to assist any stage a company is in. For more information visit: https://simplemarketinginc.com/about/July 26, 2017, Robert Ritch, President of Manzo and Simple Marketing Inc. announced that they have entered into a fully executed Letter of Intent and the due diligence process has started.Update on 7/28/17To start off; I want to emphasize again that this is a long term play for me and not just a quick hit; therefore news and events will be occurring at a steady and planned pace. As an investor, this can be great news or be disturbing depending on your investment strategy. I would like to point out that since I took over the stock has risen from $0.0001 to a close yesterday of $0.0013 and that by the trading volume many have taken profits.Here is a recap of events this week:• Executed Letter of Intent and entered into due diligence with Simple Marketing Inc. ( http://www.simplemarketinginc.com/ • Have submitted a request to change the name to Manzo Holdings Inc, which will better reflect the purpose of the company. My team settled on this name so we would not have to change the ticker symbol. As some of you have expressed concerns about the stock being reversed; I will state again that we have no plans to do so at this time.• We are forming Manzo Mangement Services which will be a wholly owned LLC of MNZO ( http://robertritch.com/ mnzo/ ). This company will be the operating company. The purpose of this business will be to supply admin services such as but not limited to Book Keeping/Accounting, Legal, IT, Logistics and Risk Management/Compliance to the companies that MNZO owns or has an equity position. This along with the acquisition of Simple Marketing Inc. will provide a solid support base to the sibling companies so they can focus on running and growing the business.