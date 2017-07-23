News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robert Ritch is building a mini Berkshire Hathaway
Negotiations have already begun with several companies, but because of confidentiality agreements, they can not be disclosed at this time. The currently planned verticals are energy, technology, real estate and financial services. The gross revenue of the targeted companies is over $30 million annually. In full disclosure, Robert Ritch did state that he already has an equity position in 70% of the targeted companies, but he believes this shows he is all in on building MANZO and not just looking for a quick out.
MANZO plans to hire additional team members and raise a round of capital soon, but no dates or timelines available at this time.
View more info @ www.RobertRitch.com/
Contact
Robert Ritch INC
(615) 241-5241
rob@robertritch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse