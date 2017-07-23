Robert Ritch is building a mini Berkshire Hathaway

Contact

Robert Ritch has always respected and studied Warren Buffets techniques and planned to implement them in his version and therefore has purchased the controlling block of preferred shares of Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and taken the position of President with the firm. Robert Ritch stated the first steps would be to bring the companies filing up to date and then acquire in whole or in part operating companies. There will also be a name change, but the new name has not been finalized or filed for at this time. The currently planned verticals are energy, technology, real estate and financial services. Negotiations have already begun with several companies, but because of confidentiality agreements, they can not be disclosed at this time. The gross revenue of the targeted companies is over $30 million annually. In full disclosure, Robert Ritch did state that he already has an equity position in 70% of the targeted companies, but he believes this shows he is all in on building MANZO and not just looking for a quick out. MANZO plans to hire additional team members and raise a round of capital soon, but no dates or timelines available at this time. View more info @ www.RobertRitch.com/mnzo